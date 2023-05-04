There is a crisis of joy in today’s classrooms, more acute than ever after the trials and stresses of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also no doubt that tomorrow’s environmental challenges will be more serious and require more creative and cross-disciplinary solutions.
High-quality, hands-on environmental education for today’s students can be an answer to both.
I have experienced the impact of this type of education firsthand. I was 16 when my high school biology class visited Smith Island on a field program with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The experience forever changed the way I thought about the environment and human impact. The Bay was no longer just a place I was fortunate to visit on vacation with my family. It was a rich community of living things inextricably connected with the people who depend on it, all deeply reliant on clean water for their existence. The lesson shaped the course of my life.
Fifty years ago, school administrators were skeptical about the idea that students and teachers could find instructional value in a day spent on the water. The place to learn was in a classroom, they believed, not in a canoe. Outdoor education, though, has never been just a field trip. There is pure joy but also deep value in learning outside.
Nothing sparks natural curiosity like pulling up a seine net and wondering what strange and exciting creatures might be revealed. Nothing requires teamwork quite like navigating a canoe down a river for the first time.
Students gain the tools for creative thinking and problem solving, discover how they fit into an intricate natural and social system, and explore how they can change it for the better. Studies have shown that environmental education improves academic performance, increases civic engagement and instills a belief that individuals can make a difference.
This is critical for our ability to restore the Bay watershed and solve other complex, generational challenges like climate change. These tasks require a shift in the way we relate to our world and to each other, a change in paradigms entrenched over four centuries of development and industrialization. It takes a deep understanding of how we are all connected — an understanding rooted in experience, not just textbooks.
Fortunately, more schools are seeing the value of learning outside, and more students are getting opportunities for experiential environmental education. This is the result of decades of ground-truthing and advocacy by an incredible cast of educators, administrators and community partners working throughout our watershed.
At the Bay Foundation alone, more than 1.5 million people to date have taken part in our education program, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement includes a target for achieving environmental literacy. State education standards in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia now include learning about the Bay and the local environment. In 2011, Maryland became the first state in the nation to make environmental literacy a graduation requirement for all high school students.
These are huge wins. Still, with more than 2.8 million students in the Bay watershed, there is a long way to go to ensure that all have access to a high-quality environmental education. Many barriers remain, ranging from logistical challenges like transportation, to concerns about meeting curriculum requirements or a teacher’s personal level of comfort teaching outdoors. These barriers are highest for students and teachers in communities challenged by lower economic opportunity.
Overcoming these challenges requires working with teachers and schools from the ground up while also pursuing state and federal education policies that help them achieve success. This can mean training teachers (in any subject area) to use the environment for teaching and learning, or connecting them with peer mentors or resources for getting their students outside.
It can also mean working with school administrators to design curricula that incorporate outdoor learning across disciplines and help achieve the standards to which they are accountable.
In a nutshell, it means putting in place the policies and resources to ensure that every student has an opportunity to learn outside and to become environmentally literate by the time they graduate.
Many educators will tell you that just giving students a moment of happiness and peace in nature is itself a valuable lesson. Educators themselves also need the respite and inspiration nature provides.
These simple moments of connection are what it takes to improve student engagement, create a lasting culture of environmental stewardship and build a brighter future for the Bay, our planet and our society.
Tom Ackerman is vice president for Environmental Education and the Henry L. and Grace Doherty Chair at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Teachers interested in learning more about the foundation’s professional development programs can visit cbf.org/ccsummer.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
