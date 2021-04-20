I’m writing in response to the Bay Journal article, As chicken waste piles up on Delmarva, a ‘solution’ stirs controversy.
From 2000 to 2018, Delaware’s fast-growing Kent and Sussex counties added more than 100,000 residents in the region where America’s broiler chicken industry was born in the 1920s and remains crucially important today. As the Bay Journal recently noted, the Delmarva chicken industry’s production by weight has grown at a rate of about 1.75% a year during the past 20 years. But that runs behind the Kent and Sussex County human population growth rate, which is more than 2% per year since 2000. All that chicken is being produced by raising 5% fewer birds per year than we did 20 years ago — not more. And that weight gain is occurring with even better feed conversion. What does that mean? More pounds of chicken produced with fewer pounds of feed needed or wasted.
This is important context for considering new progress towards construction of facilities that can make alternative use of chicken litter and dissolved air flotation material diverted from chicken processing plant wastewater systems by converting them into clean, renewable energy. The chicken production community welcomes these alternative uses, but make no mistake: We are already handling these nutrient-rich materials responsibly and protecting water quality for everyone.
Since the 1980s, farmers’ commitments to sustainable practices have reduced agricultural nitrogen and phosphorus loads to the Chesapeake Bay by 25%, even as the chicken production community has invested in growth to meet consumer demand. There are fewer chicken farms and fewer operating chicken houses on Delmarva today than there were 20 years ago, but today’s farms are more efficient — and chicken growers have continually improved how they promote their birds’ welfare — which allows us to do more with less.
The story’s citation-free claim that Delmarva’s chicken industry is producing more nutrients than fields can absorb is far from settled fact. According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, in 2019, there were more than 400,000 cropland acreson Maryland’s Eastern Shore alone that had soil levels below the phosphorous 150 FIV. That’s more than twice the amount of land needed to accept available litter for application. We know there are crop farmers both within and beyond the heart of Delmarva eager to source chicken litter for their fields in accordance with environmentally responsible nutrient management, because it provides key nutrients and makes soil better able to hold water. That’s why the Delmarva Chicken Association has partnered with environmental groups and the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation to develop littr., a mobile app that connects growers who can supply litter with farmers who want it.
Holly Porter is the executive director of the Delmarva Chicken Association
