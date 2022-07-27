For the foreseeable future, Mary Krieger and Jacob Berman’s main objective as U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife specialists is to scour the cypress swamps of tidewater Virginia for rodents of unusual size.
Specifically: nutrias. If left to their own devices, the South American invasives can chew their way through acres of marsh grass, destroying vital nursery and spawning grounds for fish and weakening an important line of defense against rising seas.
On a recent patrol in a jonboat on the Chickahominy River, Krieger and Berman checked for signs of nutrias left behind on wooden platforms the size of pizza boxes. When the semi-aquatic animals haul themselves out of the water, small snares capture clumps of hair for later identification.
Or so the theory goes. On this overcast morning, the evidence consistently pointed to a different species frequenting the platforms.
“Racoon!” Berman called out as he hunched over the side of the boat, squinting at the telltale sprigs of gray fur. “I think we’re five-for-five so far.”
If there are no nutrias to be found, isn’t that a good thing? “It’s good and bad,” Krieger said, “because we know they’re here. It’s just a matter of finding them.”
Alarm bells sounded throughout state and federal wildlife agencies in January 2020 when a nutria was discovered just south of Providence Forge, dead after being struck by a vehicle. What was so troubling was that nutrias had never been detected north of the James River in Virginia.
“That is concerning because we’re now worried about them moving up the Northern Neck area all the way up toward Maryland,” said Michael Fies, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Wildlife Resources.
To the untrained eye, a nutria (Myocastor coypus) can be mistaken for a muskrat or beaver, both Virginia natives. But they can be distinguished by their long, white whiskers and orange front teeth that resemble two baby carrots.
They were imported to the United States in the early 1900s to establish a new source of fur for the fashion industry. When the animals literally fell out of fashion, many of their caretakers simply set them free. That’s thought to have been the source of Virginia’s main population of nutrias, found in and near Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge south of Virginia Beach.
Nutrias have been living in the refuge since the 1950s, but they have never managed to make their way northward, said Scott Klopfer, a Virginia Tech wildlife biologist. It’s likely that the James River served as a barrier. But even if they had made a successful crossing of the wider part of the river, the colder weather would have wiped out the equatorial transplants.
But climate change is leading to fewer cold snaps, making inland portions of Virginia more hospitable to nutrias. The population north of the James probably migrated from North Carolina and crossed the James farther upstream where it is narrower, Klopfer said.
The voracious eaters have found plenty of sustenance. Klopfer’s research shows that the areas where they are already considered “endemic” contain more than 46,000 acres of their favorite food: freshwater and tidal wetlands.
“They’ll actually feed on the root and kill the plant instead of grazing on the top, which allows the plants to grow back,” he said. The result is large swaths of marshland reduced to mud flats.
Because nutrias have no known natural predators in the Chesapeake Bay region, humans have needed to step in. The model for that work already exists — right across the Bay. A USDA-led eradication project
launched in 2002 at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland’s southern Dorchester County removed about 14,000 nutrias from the marshy landscape. The last known capture was in 2016.
Success didn’t come cheap. Overall, it cost about $25 million, or about $1,800 per nutria removed.
“That was no small endeavor to literally catch every single one,” Fies said.
The Maryland nutria program’s final surveillance work is winding down this year, along with its $1.5 million in annual federal financing. Fies said his agency is pushing the state’s congressional delegation to continue and transfer that funding to Virginia’s mainland.
Before the Virginia eradication can begin in earnest, biologists must determine the nutrias’ current range. In the wake of the roadkill discovery, wildlife officials have recorded 10 detections along a 10-mile stretch downstream on the Chickahominy River. The survey area includes most of the Chickahominy system within New Kent, Charles City and James City counties.
The effort extends beyond humans on boats. Since its inception, the program has trained six nutria-detecting dogs. The most recent one, a Labrador retriever named Bradie, completed her training in May.
