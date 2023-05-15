A tiny, bumpy-headed fish found only in a rural stretch of the upper James River watershed in Virginia could soon find protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
The roughhead shiner (Notropis semperasper) is a shiny, 3-inch olive minnow that lives in the Cowpasture River and its tributaries in western Virginia’s Alleghany, Bath and Craig counties.
In late March, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the fish was among four species being considered for federal protection. (The others were the common hippopotamus, a scarab beetle and Inyo rock daisy.)
The shiner will undergo a yearlong status review to determine whether it receives the protection, which could unlock additional federal funds for habitat restoration and other measures.
The Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned the federal government to consider protecting the roughhead shiner in March 2022 after scientists said it was becoming increasingly rare to find. One of the main threats to the fish is an intruder — the telescope shiner. Native to rivers in the South, the telescope shiner looks like the roughhead shiner but has been driving the native fish out of its habitat.
Roughhead shiners, like most minnows, thrive in rocky creek bottoms filled with insects, but the fish were cut off from part of their historic habitat by a dam. And excess sediment that flows into the habitat of shiners and other small fish.
“It’s on the verge of extinction, as are a lot of little species that nobody is paying attention to,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “It’s a story that is happening everywhere and largely being ignored.”
The Maryland darter, for example, the only animal known to be found solely in Maryland, was recently declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature after scientists recently tried but failed to find them in rivers they once inhabited. The tan-and-brown-blotched fish was declared federally endangered in 1967, and its population continued to rapidly decline. The last sighting was in 1988.
Globally, nearly one-third of freshwater species are facing extinction, according to the IUCN. The Appalachian region that encompasses the shiner’s range is known for a high number of fish species only found in its waters.
“Around one-third of the region’s fishes are restricted to a single drainage unit … which makes them highly vulnerable to extinction when faced with habitat degradation, invasion of non-native species or other threats from which they cannot relocate,” states the Center for Conservation Biology’s petition for the roughhead shiner, citing a federal study of the Southern Appalachian ecosystem.
The roughhead shiner was first identified as threatened a half-century ago and was put on a waiting list for Endangered Species Act protection in 1994. Scientists from Conservation Fisheries, Inc., a Tennessee-based nonprofit that snorkels to seek rare and endangered species, recently flagged the roughhead shiner as even harder to find.
Virginia also has identified the shiner as a species of critical concern. But, Curry said, the state hasn’t allotted the funding necessary for monitoring or restoration.
“Endangered Species Act protection would make funding available to recover the fish,” she said.
Endangered species protection has made a difference for several freshwater fish species that have since recovered, Curry said, including the snail darter in East Tennessee and the Oregon chub. Scientists have known for decades about the roughhead shiner’s predicament. But even with a status change the solutions would not be simple.
At this point, Curry said part of the effort of preventing extinction for the roughhead shiner would likely include bringing some of the species into captivity. That effort could preserve its genetic diversity while allowing the fish to be reared and potentially released to invader-free waters.
But protecting and improving the Cowpasture River and its tributaries would be a key component. As the river’s name implies, the Cowpasture is surrounded primarily by agricultural fields with no large urban area in the watershed.
The river has an active preservation association and falls under the purview of the James River Association — though neither group has focused efforts specifically on the shiner.
Still, “small fishes like the roughhead shiner, are an important part of the ecosystem,” said Erin Reilly, senior staff scientist at the James River Association. “Protection of critical habitat and restoration practices that support improving water quality and decreasing sedimentation will not only help the roughhead shiner but also many other species of small fish and invertebrates.”
For Curry, who directs her center’s “saving life on earth” campaign, every species in danger of extinction matters, even the small, dully colored ones. The roughhead shiner is not particularly colorful or charismatic, though it is, like most minnows, shiny.
“It’s just the ethical principle that it should have a right to exist,” Curry said.
