It’s the most unlikely of after-effects: Bombing, exploding grenades, artillery fire and dirt-churning tank maneuvers at Pennsylvania’s Fort Indiantown Gap have produced grassland habitat that’s ideal for the last notable population of beautiful and rare regal fritillary butterflies in the Eastern U.S.
“Right there, right there — see him?”
“It ran, like, right over my head!”
Those were among the unrestrained outbursts of youths tagging along on one of the dozen or so regal fritillary tours the military allows each July at the normally off-limits National Guard training center in central Pennsylvania.
Lucky visitors get to walk among the butterflies that have been described as “monarchs dipped in chocolate.” Their forewings are bright red-orange, similar to monarchs. But their hindwings are darker, and the undersides of the hindwings are black with a striking array of white spots.
Regal fritillaries are vanishing or declining in much of their range. And Fort Indiantown Gap is the only place in the Eastern U.S. where you are likely to see them.
Oohs and aahs rose from the 30 or so guests as Mark Swartz, an enthusiastic wildlife biologist stationed at the center to nurture and study the regals, pointed out two mating on a lespedeza plant.
“You don’t see that very often,” Swartz beamed as he led the group of all ages on a 1.2-mile walk through the heart of prairie-like fields wedged in a valley between two Appalachian ridges. Towers where personnel monitor training and firing ranges rose from surrounding hillsides.
The undulating fields on a former farm are a medley of grasses and wildflowers that thrive on fires and newly disturbed earth. The 17,000-acre base includes five of these fields, totaling about 250 acres spread over 7 miles, that are intensely managed to coddle regals. But the butterflies also heavily use another 2,000 or so acres of training and firing ranges that are constantly pulverized and occasionally catch fire and burn.
“It actually gets a little beat up. What we don’t want is for the field to turn into a bunch of trees,” Swartz said.
These early successional fields harbor the plants, flowers and grasses needed by regals in their three growth phases. The caterpillars feed on arrowhead violets and other plants. In winter, when the caterpillars are still only the size of a grain of rice, they hunker down in welcoming microclimates provided by a variety of grasses such as little bluestem. Adult butterflies need nectar plants such as field thistle, milkweed and bee balm to survive.
Regal fritillaries are listed as critically imperiled in Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is soon expected to announce its decision on a petition by scientists to declare eastern fritillaries threatened or endangered and thus get federal protection.
But at Fort Indiantown Gap, the nurturing has been so successful that, along with the help of offsite laboratory rearing, the butterflies are being reintroduced to other grasslands around the state. The effort may expand to other states in the future.
Unlikely pairing
It would not seem that pulverized earth and fragile butterflies would be good comrades. But they are. And it happened completely by accident.
Once common on grasslands, pastures and wet meadows throughout the Northeast, regal fritillaries were all but wiped out by habitat loss. In the 1990s, small populations were found at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania and another military training facility in Radford, VA.
But those populations have disappeared, leaving Fort Indiantown Gap the last U.S. stronghold for the butterflies outside the Midwest. Western regals are now considered a distinct subspecies of the eastern regals.
The 2,500 acres of grasslands habitat and the fires that keep other plants at bay also harbor other rare plants, such as striped gentians (an early successional plant), yellow-fringed orchids (a spectacularly showy yellow perennial herb) and blunt-leaved milkweed.
Fort Indiantown Gap is the National Guard’s busiest live-fire and maneuver training center. Each year, approximately 113,000 personnel from the National Guard, Army, and Air National Guard train there with helicopters, planes, tanks and artillery. The fort is owned by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It also is home to a military cemetery with more than 60,000 interments.
Sightings of regals at the site go back to 1958, when a famous moth field guide author was stationed there. But it was not until the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources did a flora survey in the 1990s that the rare species became more widely known to scientists.
That observation led to a federal environmental impact statement and the adoption of a conservation plan to protect the butterflies at the fort. When the military proposed a new firing range in regal habitat in the mid-1990s, the North American Butterfly Association filed a lawsuit to stop it.
As a result, more formal conservation and protection protocols were drawn up, including a staff of wildlife biologists who are now stationed at the base for ongoing studies and to doctor habitat that regals find ideal. Invasive plants are pulled out by hand.
Prescribed burns are also part of the regimen. Usually, they are set intentionally, though live ammunition triggers others. Fortunately, adult regals fly away and caterpillars seem to survive, though Swartz said scientists aren’t sure how.
In 1998, the fort offered its first summertime public tours, timed for the peak appearance of adult regals in flight. They did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.
Reinforcing success
Despite the constant tailoring of habitat to the regals’ liking, the butterflies’ existence at Fort Indiantown Gap is not guaranteed. Surveys have found the population there as high as 5,000 in some years and as low as 600 in others. The number crashed by 80% in 2017.
“That put us in panic mode,” said Erika McKinney, a biologist at the fort. But numbers have rebounded since.
Tour participants this past July easily saw more than 100 adult regals, with males flitting everywhere in a semi-frantic search for mates, and females landing on drive-through nectar flowers.
Ever-present threats include disease, parasites and inbreeding. One particularly disruptive bacteria, Wolbachia, has been found in other butterflies at the site but not yet in any regals.
More recently, climate change has emerged as another threat. It’s a major one: Moisture from increased precipitation raises conditions that favor diseases. Temperature is another factor.
“We’re concerned about lots of warm days in winter,” Swartz said. “Butterflies may wake up and need to eat. If there are no violets growing, they could starve.”
Regals don’t migrate, so if something went wrong at the fort it could wipe out their presence at that location.
“We’re at the mercy of the planet. The best we can do is provide the best-quality habitat for the butterfly to keep the population getting larger,” Swartz said.
To encourage regals elsewhere and help them survive the winter, in 2011 the military began a partnership with ZooAmerica, a nonprofit arm of the famous Hersheypark family theme park.
In one phase of the project, ZooAmerica staff capture female regals and take them back to the zoo’s butterfly lab. There, females release up to 3,000 eggs each. When the eggs hatch into tiny caterpillars, they are placed in temperature-controlled chambers to hibernate through the winter, protected from predators and the vagaries of the weather.
The next spring, they are gently awakened and hydrated with water on a paintbrush. Some of the survivors, with tiny, numbered tags on their wings, are released at Fort Indiantown Gap, where they pupate on specific plants and become adult butterflies.
Since 2015, most of the tiny caterpillars have been delivered to a handful of grassy tracts on Pennsylvania state game lands, managed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The exact locations are not revealed to guard against collecting.
Despite the release of tens of thousands of regal caterpillars, it’s too early to tell if the reintroduction effort has been successful in establishing a viable, reproducing population outside of the fort, said Tim Becker, a naturalist at ZooAmerica.
“We’ve finally used technology to give them a better chance,” Swartz said.
McKinney called the lab rearing and reintroduction process “a game changer.”
Giving regals a broader geographic toehold is critical to their longterm survival in the Eastern U.S. The biologists at the fort are optimistic that the military will try to replicate the success at other training sites in the East where similar environments could be produced.
“I feel good about this,” Swartz said.
