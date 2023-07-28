Pennsylvania legislators have authorized a study to determine the need for a network of wildlife corridors in the state. Building wildlife road crossings or using other strategies to link habitat would protect animals and fish, support the outdoor recreation industry, limit forest fragmentation and make driving safer, state House representatives said.
The resolution, which passed with a vote of 129 to 72, instructs the House Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study and issue a report on the status, management and benefits of wildlife corridors within 18 months. The findings would then be given to various state agencies and shared with nonprofit groups and private landowners.
The study “will help ensure that, from the monarch butterfly to elk and from black bears to our state bird, the ruffed grouse, that incredible animals can call Pennsylvania home, now and for future generations,” said Stephanie Wein, clean water and conservation advocate at PennEnvironment.
Wildlife corridors could take the form of building vegetated overpasses and underpasses at road crossings to expand hunting, mating, foraging and migration options for wildlife. The study will identify critical animal habitats and suggest where wildlife crossings might be built.
Expanding movement of fish and aquatic insects by adding passable stream culverts at road crossings would also be included, as would ways to help plants migrate.
It's hoped that the study will better position the state to tap into a new five-year, $350 million competitive grant program initiated by the Federal Highway Administration to fund wildlife crossings.
Motorist safety is also part of the initiative. Each year, Pennsylvania ranks among the top five states for wildlife-vehicle collisions. In 2020–2021, there were 66,000 animal collisions reported to insurance agencies in the state.
