The Biden administration has upgraded the northern long-eared bat’s protection status from threatened to endangered as a fungal disease continues to devastate its population.
“This listing is an alarm bell and a call to action,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams last November when the administration announced it was going forward with the new classification. After officials delayed the action in January this year, it went into effect March 31.
The bat is about 3 inches long with a wingspan of up to 10 inches. It can be found in 37 U.S. states, mainly in the East and northern Midwest. That range includes virtually all of the 64,000-square-mile Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Since its discovery in New York in 2006, white-nose syndrome has spread through 80% of the species’ range, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. In some cases, it has wiped out entire local populations.
The disease causes what looks like white fuzz to blanket the bat’s muzzle and wings. The fungus thrives in the cold, damp caves where bats hibernate in winter. It causes the bats to wake up early and expend energy they need to survive until spring. Dehydration and starvation often follow.
The reclassification is expected to lead to greater scrutiny of wind turbine installations, timber harvests, highway projects and other habitat-altering actions. Projects with the potential to cause unintentional bat deaths must now receive a “take” permit from the Fish and Wildlife Service, triggering a higher level of review compared with the process for threatened species.
The new status also will likely lead to more requirements to offset the impacts of forest-clearing. States, for example, may restrict how much forest canopy may be eliminated or which tree species must be spared. The shagbark hickory, one of the bat’s favorite abodes, could be poised to escape the saw blades.
The long-eared bat’s collapse has been swift. The species was listed as threatened in 2015, less than a decade after the fungal outbreak was first reported. Environmentalists and wildlife scientists fear that the species is on the brink of extinction.
A dozen bat species have been affected by white-nose syndrome. In 2021, a study led by the federal government estimated that the disease had killed 90% of northern long-eared, little brown and tri-colored bat populations in less than 10 years. The tri-colored species has been proposed to be added to the endangered list while little brown bats are under review to receive some level of federal protection.
The disease has no known cure.
After emerging from their caves or abandoned mines, long-eared bats spend the warmer months alone or in small colonies roosting in forests. They feed on insects, providing an estimated $3 billion worth of pest control and pollination services to U.S. agriculture, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The agency has assembled a “national response team” of 150 government agencies, nonprofit organizations and others to study the problem and develop management strategies. Since 2008, the service has awarded more than $46 million to entities performing white-nose syndrome research, which includes the development of a vaccine.
Although disease is the greatest concern for the species, other threats loom, such as collisions with wind turbine blades, loss of forest habitat and climate change, experts say.
