For the past two summers, a handful of college students scurried around the rooftops of landmark buildings in Lancaster, PA.
They were not up to mischief.
They were studying bats — along with two professors, from the city’s Franklin & Marshall College and nearby Millersville University. And they appear to have found a glimmer of good news for city residents and the bats that dart around above their heads in the dark, gobbling insects.
So far the research seems to show that “green roofs” — vegetated strips crowning the otherwise bare tops of buildings — attract bats and help them thrive in small urban areas.
Researchers have studied how green roofs might support bat populations in a few large cities, such as New York and London, but not on a smaller municipal scale, said Aaron Haines, a biology professor at Millersville.
The findings may provide ammunition to help city planners, residents, urban architects and bat conservation groups bolster the night armada of insect eaters and pollinators in urban areas throughout the Chesapeake Bay region.
“Our goal is to get what they call reconciliation ecology,” Haines said, “where wildlife strategies are incorporated into human landscapes.”
Last summer, Haines and fellow biology professor Dan Ardia, from Franklin & Marshall, recruited their students to investigate five green roofs and four conventional roofs on city buildings, including the historic Fulton Theatre, city hall and fire and police stations. The largest green roof was about half the size of a football field.
There, amid the plants, they placed small but sophisticated recording devices that “listened” from dusk to dawn for several weeks at a time. The students then ran the nighttime sounds through computer software that deciphered which sounds came from bats, then identified the species.
What they found was the consistent use of green roofs for insect-eating hoary bats, big brown bats and myotis (mouse-eared) bats.
Bats, which provide many benefits, could use any hopeful sign lately. White-nose syndrome, a deadly fungal disease, has wiped out an estimated 99% of Pennsylvania’s bats since 2008.
Of the nine types of bats found in Pennsylvania, five are on the state’s endangered or threatened list — mostly because of the fungus — but also from habitat loss.
The fungus is devastating colony bats: those that mass together, often in caves, mines and rock crevasses to hibernate in winter. Their close proximity enables the fungus to spread easily.
With the demise of colony-dwelling bats, the big brown bats that the student researchers are recording on urban green roofs are now the most common species in Pennsylvania. Hoary bats, the state’s largest bat, with a wingspan of up to 16 inches, migrate in winter, returning in spring to nab moths, beetles and mosquitoes. Myotis bats are the longest-living bats and can survive 20–30 years.
Big brown bats and myotis bats ride out the winter in tree holes, under bark and in attics and sheds when hoary bats head for warmer climates.
The research found that bats were especially attracted to green roofs when a few other elements were nearby: water, robust tree canopy and streetlights.
“We found that when we have increased light, there are more moths and insects,” Haines said. “The tree canopy also harbors insect diversity and numbers. In addition, many of the bats will sometimes use trees to have young under the bark.”
The team conducted a second round of recordings this summer to verify the preliminary findings, this time on an expanded sampling of green roofs and bare roofs throughout the city.
Other benefits of green roofs in cities are well-established. The plants help to purify the air and reduce ambient noise. They absorb up to 65% of the pollutant-laden stormwater that would otherwise run off roofs toward waterways. They can cool roof surfaces 30–40%. Plus, they attract birds, bees and other pollinating insects.
Now, as a magnet for bats, green roofs’ environmental value has gone up even more. In rural areas, bats pollinate many crops, disperse seeds and eat agricultural pests. In cities and suburbs, they pollinate flower beds and food gardens and control populations of biting insects. A single bat can eat up to 2,000 insects in one night, all taken in mid-air.
Many of the oft-cited concerns about bats living near people are untrue. They typically don’t carry rabies or attack people, and their droppings don’t transmit tuberculosis to humans.
If this summer’s findings underpin the first round, the researchers want to start spreading the news across the country about how green roofs can both help bats and increase the quality of people’s lives in smaller cities.
While the study investigating whether urban bats are attracted to green roofs, it is not looking at whether green roofs increase bat populations. But Haines said that he thinks that having more green roofs with nearby tree canopy may do that.
