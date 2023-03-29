About 2.5 square miles of upland wetlands in 31 Pennsylvania counties will be enhanced for waterfowl, shorebirds, waterbirds and amphibians over the next three years as part of a $6 million undertaking by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited.
Under the Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative, up to 189 projects will be launched on 61 state game lands over three years, mainly to manipulate water levels on wetlands. This will be done by repairing and improving dilapidated or poorly functioning levees, dikes and other water control structures that were built over decades to create inviting wetlands for waterfowl.
“It’s going to be an unprecedented facelift for wetlands across the state,” said Jim Feaga, a regional biologist with Ducks Unlimited, the nation’s largest nonprofit group dedicated to preserving waterfowl habitat.
State game lands consist of 1.5 million acres of protected woodlands, fields and other terrain purchased by sports groups since 1898. Their principal use is for hunting and trapping. They are managed for wildlife habitat, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is responsible for the state’s mammals and birds.
But the game lands also are open to the public and have become major sources of recreation for hiking, birding and other uses.
Viewing sites for migratory snow geese and elk, in particular, have become big draws.
The wetlands to be improved under the program range from large lake impoundments to tiny ponds. There are about 700 bodies of water created on game lands, and most are less than 2 acres. Some were built as long as 70 years ago.
“Most of them are late-successional pond-like habitats,” Feaga noted. “It was part of the old way of thinking — ducks like water, so let’s fill [the ponds] and let them go.”
Some of the targeted areas have been “stagnant” for many years, according to Nathaniel Huck, the Game Commission’s waterfowl biologist. “There have been times when they went unmanaged for a long time,” he said. “Some have been allowed to become fish ponds.”
Many provide less than optimal habitat as they have aged, becoming filled with sediment or going without needed repairs to control water levels because of tight budgets.
For wetlands to attract certain types of wildlife, like waterfowl, they have to be managed accordingly. One goal of the makeover is to manipulate the wetlands more actively to make them sustainable.
With the right infrastructure, for example, water levels can be tinkered with to foster and then inundate new plant growth, allowing rich organic matter to build up through decomposition. That adds nutrients to the water, offers food for birds and helps clean the water. New vegetation will also supply seeds and attract invertebrates, both favored foods by waterfowl.
Flooding, prescribed burning and herbicides may be necessary to remove invasive plants and revive some ailing wetlands.
The improvements will certainly be more attractive to ducks and geese. Pennsylvania has one of the largest breeding populations of waterfowl in the Atlantic Flyway, a major north-south route followed by migratory birds in North America.
One aim is to help the comeback of black ducks, a declining species. The state-federal Chesapeake Bay Program has a goal to provide enough wetland habitats to support a wintering population of 100,000 black ducks and estimates that an additional 151,272 acres are needed across the Bay region.
Upcoming wetlands projects also will focus on habitat needed by mallards and wood ducks, which breed in the state.
In addition to making wetlands as inviting as possible for waterfowl, “we have broadened the goal to meet the life cycles of all types of wetlands wildlife,” Huck said. That includes muskrats, beavers and minks.
The improved wetlands should also be more welcoming to uncommon birds that seek out wetlands, such as American bitterns and black-crowned night herons.
Welcome mats also will be thrown out for amphibians, such as frogs and salamanders.
“They are just small, postage stamp-size waters on the landscape, but especially in Pennsylvania, they are really unique wetlands. We don’t have that many,” Huck said.
Funding for the program materialized after nationwide purchases of guns and ammunition soared in recent years. Under the federal Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, now known as Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration, money from an excise tax on firearms and ammunition is split among wildlife agencies in states to help fund conservation.
Ducks Unlimited has been improving wetlands in the state for years. But this will be its largest project by far. The group will provide technical advice, evaluate and rank sites, and design and oversee improvements.
The Game Commission intends to put information about the wetlands on its website. For example, birders could learn when water drawdowns are scheduled, creating an opportunity to look for shorebirds on exposed mudflats.
Doctoring the wetlands to benefit more species may be initially unpopular with some. For example, water diversions and drawdowns may make some bodies of water unavailable to paddlers at times.
Game fish may disappear from ponds as water levels fluctuate.
Wetlands restoration is a priority in Pennsylvania’s Watershed Implementation Plan, the state’s blueprint for reducing nutrients that flow into and pollute the Chesapeake Bay. The plan calls for 400 acres of wetlands in the state to be restored each year.
Work done on the Game Commission wetlands will be applied toward those goals, Feaga said.
A whole article on wetland creation and one, brief, almost incidental mention of beavers. Hopefully PA is considering beaver re-introduction and/or adaptive management as part of this strategy.
