Wildlife managers throughout Chesapeake Bay states have joined forces in perhaps a last-ditch effort to save the Allegheny woodrat. Name notwithstanding, the squirrel-sized rodent is more closely related to mice and hamsters than to the infamous brown or Norway rat. Often described as “cute,” it is an impish and secretive, but inquisitive, animal important to forest ecosystems.
Populations of the Allegheny woodrat (Neotoma magister) mostly live in burrows in mountaintop boulder fields, caves and rock outcroppings in forested settings. They have been declining for decades in Bay states — and have been disappearing altogether in some places. They may be completely gone in the highlands of New York state.
The accelerating swoon is believed to have been hastened by new perils, including a deadly parasite spread by raccoons to woodrats that gather their berry-filled scat.
Add to that genetic infirmities from inbreeding and the increasing defoliation of oak trees by spongy moths (also known as gypsy moths) — which deprives woodrats of acorns, a key food source.
In Virginia, there are an estimated 160 woodrats at 75 documented locations, but at least 100 former sites are now empty. Mountain lairs in Appalachia hold most of the population.
Recent camera-aided trapping of woodrats in Pennsylvania shows that of more than 500 historic colony sites, 68% are now empty. One 29-member group vanished in a single year. Some say the statewide population has dipped to a couple thousand at most.
In Maryland, about half of the 108 occupied sites documented between 1990 and 1992 are now devoid of woodrats. Woodrats were found in western Maryland high country but are no longer found in Frederick County or near Great Falls on the Potomac River in Montgomery County.
“In West Virginia and Virginia, we’re just seeing sites winking out,” said Richard Reynolds, a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
“We’re trying to … put a finger in the dike,” said Justin Vreeland, a wildlife management supervisor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, summarizing the new collaboration between 13 states to try to bring the woodrat back from the brink.
Many see it as a yardstick of a wider ecological problem.
“I think they’re a really good indicator of forest health,” said Greg Turner, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s nongame mammal section supervisor. “[Their decline suggests] that things aren’t at all well out there.”
Woodrats are believed to be important cogs in dispersing tree and plant species beneficial to forests and animals.
“I just think they’re a part of the ecosystem and an indication of how stable your environment is and the diversity out there,” Reynolds said.
The nocturnal woodrats are native to the United States, from Georgia in the south, north to Connecticut (where no woodrats have been found for decades) and as far west as Indiana.
Chestnuts were long their main food source, so the disappearance of American chestnut trees from blight in the early 1900s was a major blow. Acorns have been a lifeline, but because of deer over-browsing and other factors, including spongy moths, oak regeneration is suffering.
The challenges don’t end there. Even though woodrats don’t venture far from their colonies, forest fragmentation inhibits the establishment of new colonies elsewhere. Stuck in islands of rocks and caves, their health suffers because of inbreeding and a resulting lack of genetic diversity.
Invasive plants are crowding out berry-bearing native plants and mushrooms that also are a part of the woodrat’s diet. And woodrats themselves are a favorite prey of snakes, coyotes, bobcats, foxes, weasels, owls, fishers and other carnivores.
Still, in the last two years, 13 states have launched unprecedented efforts, focused not just on stabilizing woodrat numbers but increasing them. They are sharing successes, failures and even woodrats themselves.
All of the Bay states have elevated woodrats to a species of greatest concern and developed action plans to help them. Pennsylvania is a leader in the effort.
Current or planned steps include planting crossbred versions of American chestnut trees near colony sites, putting out supplemental feeding of acorns and chestnuts, and doctoring forest sites to encourage oak tree growth. Actions also include spreading deworming vaccines in fishmeal bait piles to inoculate raccoons against roundworm, moving woodrats to other colonies, and creating rocky sites to serve as paths of emigration.
“We’ve been able to show we can stabilize a few sites by our actions. We want to figure out which of our tools are working and then scale up,” said Turner of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
On a limited scale, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia have captured some of their woodrats and swapped with other states to increase genetic diversity.
Bay states also hope to share in a captive-breeding effort proposed for the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and Toledo Zoo in Ohio.
“We want to be on the receiving end. We have a lot of open habitat for woodrats that is unoccupied,” said Dan Feller, who has studied woodrats for more than 30 years as a regional ecologist for the Maryland’s Wildlife and Heritage Service.
Why save a species many people don’t even know exists?
Feller, discarding his scientific detachment for a moment, revealed his affection for the woodrat. “They all have an amazing view,” he noted of their high-elevation choice of homes. “They are not as standoffish as a lot of wild animals are. I’ve had them come back after releasing them from a trap and crawl up my pant leg and chew my shoelaces. They’re one of my favorite animals, for sure.”
Many scientists studying the woodrat are amused at the animal’s pack rat habits (species of the genus Neotoma are generally referred to as
“pack rats”). Their nests are often decorated with such human artifacts as bottle caps, shotgun shells and stolen bits of flagstone.
Wildlife managers find hope in the collaborative rescue efforts.
“They are tough little buggers,” said Mario Giazzon, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. “When you talk about all the impacts this rat has faced, the fact that it still persists at all is pretty amazing.
“I think its recovery potential is pretty good. We just need to act pretty quickly and effectively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.