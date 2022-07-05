Can data centers and drinking water go together? That’s one of the questions before a northern Virginia county board considering whether to welcome hundreds of acres of such development to a watershed that serves as a major source of drinking water for the region.
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is mulling a new comprehensive plan that would make room for the massive data centers that have generated millions of dollars in tax revenue for nearby Loudoun County. But water experts made presentations at a June 7 board meeting, urging it to study any potential impact those projects could have on the Occoquan Reservoir.
Created by a dam in the Occoquan River, the reservoir supplies 30–40% of the drinking water to Fairfax County Water Authority, which serves more than 2 million people in the region.
During the board meeting, though, only the member who had called for the water presentations, Jeanine Lawson (R-Brentsville), spoke in favor of further study. The board made no motions calling for such an investigation.
“In my opinion, the best way to prevent [pollution of the Occoquan Reservoir] is to protect the watershed by preventing intense development,” Lawson said.
A report commissioned by the National Parks Conservation Association and released in May concluded that proposed data centers would contribute “hundreds of millions of gallons” of increased stormwater runoff and associated pollution to waters that run into Manassas National Battlefield Park, Prince William Forest Park and the Occoquan Reservoir.
The eight-member Prince William board is considering three separate proposals that would greatly expand the footprint of data centers in the county, which borders Fairfax County to the northeast, as part of a new comprehensive plan.
But the most controversial proposal has come not from county planners but from a coalition of residents. Despite living in an area known as the “rural crescent” — a C-shaped stretch of previously protected land enveloping the county’s edges — they see the conversion of their properties near the Interstate 66 corridor as inevitable and would like to sell them to data center developers.
Their proposed “Prince William Digital Gateway” would rezone more than 2,000 acres of land next to Manassas National Battlefield currently designated for agricultural and environmental uses to “technology/flex.” This land conversion would be in addition to a proposed expansion of the county’s data center overlay, land set aside for such development near related infrastructure, and to sweeping changes proposed in the county’s new comprehensive plan.
Almost all of the project’s 2,133 acres drain to the Occoquan Reservoir. The 14-mile-long waterbody forms the border between Prince William and Fairfax counties and is considered a shared resource. The other major source of drinking water for the region is the Potomac River.
The land that makes up the proposed Digital Gateway also includes just less than 5% of the watershed of Bull Run, a tributary to the Occoquan Reservoir, and roughly a half a percent of the Occoquan Reservoir watershed as a whole, said Normand Goulet, senior environmental planner and Occoquan program manager for the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.
Goulet, who runs a longtime model that can help project the future health of the reservoir, said land use is the biggest determining factor of water quality. More development, and pavement, can increase certain types of pollution in the water, including salt.
In a March letter to the county board, Jamie Bain Hedges, general manager of Fairfax Water, raised concerns about the potential changes: “As the most populous jurisdiction in the Occoquan watershed and the one with the largest land area, substantial changes in land use patterns in areas of Prince William County will impact water quality in the watershed and reservoir.”
The Occoquan Reservoir is in relatively good health today, the water experts told the board. But that has not always been the case.
The water body was so polluted by development and poor sewage treatment in the 1960s and ’70s that the state stepped in to address the overarching issues. Several smaller sewage treatment plants in the area were consolidated into the Upper Occoquan Service Authority.
Located in the northern part of Prince William County, the wastewater treatment plant discharges treated water to Bull Run, a tributary of the Occoquan Reservoir.
“This was one huge experiment,” said Tom Faha, director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Northern Regional Office. “We were taking all of our wastewater for the area and treating it and discharging it into one of our primary water supplies.”
To oversee the results of that experiment — which at the time included a suite of new water quality regulations — the state created the Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Lab in 1972. The lab has been collecting water quality data ever since, recording the success of the early effort to use wastewater to help recharge a reservoir.
Wastewater treatment and runoff control practices have helped the reservoir maintain water quality over the years. But new threats are emerging.
Levels of salt in the freshwater reservoir have been steadily rising over the last decade and, in recent years, have begun to “routinely exceed” federal drinking water advisory levels for taste and low-salt diets, according to Fairfax Water. Removing salt like other pollutants at wastewater treatment plants would be energy intensive and cost prohibitive, the experts said.
Sources of the pollutant include runoff from road salts, powdered detergent byproducts making their way through wastewater treatment, and cooling systems that use salt as a disinfectant at places like data centers.
Stanley Grant, director of the Occoquan Monitoring Lab, is studying solutions for rising salinity in streams across the United States through research funded by the National Science Foundation.
He said there are opportunities to balance development with the need for safe drinking water. But salt is a tricky pollutant because it’s hard to remove.
“As we develop this watershed, if we don’t do it in a really smart way, we could end up at a point where the reservoir has just kind of reached its tipping point,” he said. “At that point is a really bad point to start planning.”
In 1982, in part to protect the Occoquan Reservoir as a source of drinking water, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors voted to restrict development on nearly two-thirds of its 65,500 acres adjacent to the reservoir. The downzoning was the first of its kind in the populous county to survive a court challenge, according to a Washington Post article.
When Lawson brought up Fairfax’s downzoning decision during the Prince William board’s June meeting, Board Chair Ann Wheeler said the time had passed for Prince William to make a similar decision.
“It’s too late for us, because we built 450 homes on our reservoir,” Wheeler said, referencing the county’s Lake Ridge community. “But, yes, it would have been nice.”
