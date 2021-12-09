Three environmental organizations are suing Virginia’s Henrico County in federal court over a history of sewage overflows and pollution discharges to tributaries of the James River near Richmond.
The lawsuit was filed Monday by the James River Association, represented by the Environmental Integrity Project, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. In the suit, they allege that outdated sewer and wastewater systems have allowed the release of more than 66 million gallons of raw sewage into the James River system since 2016.
The Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility also has exceeded at least 10 times since 2019 its permit limits for suspended solids, or sediment, that can be released to the James and its tributaries, state records show.
Because of these chronic issues, the county facilities have for years operated under consent orders with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. But, the groups point out, those orders have not contained deadlines or holistic plans to update infrastructure and end the pollution.
The consent orders also have not required the utility to notify residents when sewage overflows occur. Bacteria and pathogens from raw sewage leaking into waterways poses health risks to people who fish, swim or recreate in James River tributaries.
“What Henrico [County] and the state have done is not enough,” said Sylvia Lam, an attorney with the Environmental Integrity Project. The two parties “have entered into four consent orders to address this … and they have now proposed to enter into a new consent order that looks remarkably similar to the past ones.”
Henrico County spokesman Ben Sheppard said in response that Henrico is “dedicated to protecting the health of the public and is deeply committed to environmental stewardship in Central Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay.”
He said the county was still reviewing the lawsuit and looking “forward to a full presentation of the facts through the legal process.”
Unlike combined sewer systems that were designed in older cities to comingle sewer and stormwater and whisk it out of town as quickly as possible, sanitary sewer systems like the ones occurring in Henrico County are not intended to overflow or leak. But they can be overwhelmed by heavy rain that exceeds the system’s capacity or by mechanical failures that prevent them from operating correctly, causing leaks at several points along a web of pipelines running through a service area.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that sanitary sewer systems account for between 23,000 and 75,000 overflows each year, releasing 3 to 10 billion gallons of untreated wastewater directly into streams and rivers. That is far less than what overflows from combined sewer systems, which nationally release an estimated 850 billion gallons of sewage-tainted water directly into waterways, according to the EPA.
But sewer system overflows can occur on land and in public spaces as well as into waterways, creating additional public health and environmental concerns.
The Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility treats sewage from Henrico County, which has a population of 332,538, and from Hanover County, Goochland County, the City of Richmond and about 20 industrial plants.
Maps of recent sewer overflows compiled by the Environmental Integrity Project show a complex system encompassing Richmond and its suburbs — with sewage leak reports scattered throughout the area. Another map indicates that many of the leaks occur in areas that are populated by people of color or low-income communities.
“Despite that, they are not issuing advisories when this happens,” said Taylor Lilley, environmental justice staff attorney with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “By failing to fix this problem, Henrico County is putting public health at risk, and we cannot accept that.”
Sanitary sewer overflows tend to be fueled by heavy rains, which can flood the system via manholes and cracked pipes and cause it to overflow. Over the last five years, that system experienced the highest volume of leaks in 2018, with one of the wettest years on record fueling overflows of 49 million gallons that year, according to state records analyzed by the environmental groups.
Higher precipitation levels in recent years have overwhelmed wastewater infrastructure in many cities. But the suit argues that Henrico County has over the last 28 years had plenty of time to correct the underlying issues.
“Compared with other localities that are facing these challenges to sewer infrastructure … there is certainly room for improvement,” said Jamie Brunkow, James Riverkeeper and senior advocacy manager for the river association.
Virginia cities of Richmond, Alexandria and Lynchburg have each undertaken costly projects — spending hundreds of millions of dollars — to expand capacity at their water treatment plants and curb combined sewer overflows in recent years. The state General Assembly has recently both tightened the deadline on some cities and provided each city with $25 million to $50 million to help fund the effort.
But addressing sanitary sewer overflows could be the next frontier of the effort to stop raw sewage from flowing into local waters. The EPA in November released a new consent decree requiring the Hampton Roads Sanitation District to upgrade its systems to greatly reduce overflows by 2030 and 2040.
The Hampton Roads sewer system is much larger, serving 18 municipalities with 1.7 million residents. It is expected to spend about $410 million on 15 projects scattered throughout its service area to curb overflows in the next 20 years.
In the case of Henrico County, a series of consent orders with state environmental regulators have “taken a piecemeal approach,” the lawyers said, and have not yet resulted in deadlines or a comprehensive plan to reduce overflows.
The DEQ has issued dozens of water pollution violation notices to the plant over its 32-year history in operation, including nearly two-dozen notices over the plant’s first four years, according to the lawsuit. The first voluntary consent order in 1993 was based on those violations but did not set penalties for failure to comply.
The agency fined the plant less than $30,000 in 2003 and again in 2010 while entering subsequent consent orders, according to the suit. The latest consent order proposed in August includes a $207,680 penalty for violations of previous orders. That order, which has not yet been finalized, also does not include a plan or deadline for systemic improvements.
“Because Henrico County has not fixed this problem to protect the public, we had no alternative but to take legal action,” said EIP attorney Sylvia Lam.
The environmental organizations said they had been in conversation with Henrico County officials and the DEQ and hope to work toward a solution as the legal process unfolds.
