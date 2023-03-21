The County of Henrico in Virginia has settled a lawsuit with conservation groups over sewage overflows, agreeing to invest $1 million in a project to curb pollution.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, James River Association and Environmental Integrity Project sued the county in December 2021 over outdated sewer and wastewater systems that allowed the release of more than 66 million gallons of raw sewage into the James River system from 2016 to 2021.
State records showed the Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility also had exceeded at least 10 times from 2019 to 2021 its permit limits for suspended solids, or sediment, that can be released into the James and its tributaries.
The county facility was for years operating under consent orders with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality because of chronic pollution issues. The groups sued because those orders did not contain deadlines or holistic plans to update infrastructure and end the pollution.
Through the settlement agreement that was reached in 2022 and finalized recently, the county has agreed to notify the public of sewage overflows via a web-based map that is updated daily, among other outreach efforts. The facility also will accelerate the construction of new filters at its wastewater treatment plant and “take into account the effects heavier rainfalls due to climate change” may be having on Henrico’s sewage system, among other measures, according to a press release from the Bay Foundation.
“This legally enforceable agreement ensures that the public will be better informed and protected from sewage spills and pollution violations,” said James River Association CEO Bill Street in a statement. He said the $1 million in projects included in the agreement “will benefit the James River and [help the facility] consider climate change impacts in future plans.”
