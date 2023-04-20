A two-year study suggests that chicken houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore may be exposing residents who live close by to concerning levels of ammonia in the air.
The two environmental groups that conducted the study say that although more research should be conducted, there is enough evidence for environmental regulators to take actions, such as requiring certain poultry farms to begin monitoring air quality.
The research, sponsored by the Environmental Integrity Project and Assateague Coastal Trust, monitored the air at four residential properties, all lying within a few hundred feet of the nearest poultry operations. The sites were in Somerset or Worcester counties, two of the biggest producers of meat chickens in the state.
The results were in line with what previous research suggested would be the case, said Courtney Bernhardt, EIP’s research director. The ammonia levels were higher at sites closest to chicken houses. Concentrations dropped almost in lockstep with increases in distance.
“They dissipate and react with other compounds in the air,” Bernhardt said.
The highest levels were recorded by a sensor situated within a football field’s distance from a chicken operation, the closest of the monitoring sites. There, the average of the readings, taken at two-week intervals, was 60 parts per billion. The highest reading recorded was 487 parts per billion.
The Maryland Department of the Environment has established a one-hour risk threshold of 350 parts per billion for ammonia — meaning an hour’s worth of exposure to greater than 350 ppb is potentially harmful.
The two environmental groups have been leading voices in a years-long campaign to raise scrutiny on chicken house air emissions. They contend that the gaseous ammonia emitted by the chickens’ urine and blown outdoors by giant fans could pose far-reaching health and environmental hazards.
The organizations published their results online in March in a 15-page white paper. They contrasted their findings with a separate air monitoring effort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that turned up more-modest ammonia concentrations.
That research, led by MDE, found typical ammonia levels in the general vicinity of poultry farms similar to levels in downtown Baltimore, far from any chicken houses.
The Delmarva Chicken Association, the region’s poultry trade group, funded some of the equipment used in that study, but none of its money went to the researchers at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore who conducted the sampling.
Representatives with the EIP and Assateague Coastal Trust criticized the MDE study when it was released. They said that the sensors were placed too far from chicken houses and often with obstructions, such as trees, standing in the way. Those associated with the MDE study countered that it was designed only to measure “ambient” air.
For their study, the two environmental groups sought to get closer to the source of the emissions.
“We wanted to see what people living next to [chicken farms] are exposed to,” Bernhardt said.
The sensor technology they used only allowed readings to be taken every two weeks. If they could have taken hourly samples, Bernhardt and her colleagues wrote, they likely would have detected levels as high as 1,000–3,000 parts per billion, depending on the site. They based those assumptions on the MDE sampling results.
Deborah Sauder, the UMES scientist who led the state sampling effort, said both studies show that air concentrations of ammonia drop off quickly the greater the distance from chicken houses. That, she said, should be heartening to anyone worried about potential health impacts.
The higher levels recorded by the two environmental groups were captured along the property lines between the residential tracts and their agricultural neighbors, she pointed out.
“That’s fine if you spend all your time at the fence line, but my guess is you don’t spend your time there,” Sauder said. Farther downwind at the home site, she added, “the ammonia concentration is going to be that much lower.”
