Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1.
A company began exploratory work in 2020 to determine if a potential gold mine operation could be viable in Buckingham County, VA, sparking concerns up and down the “gold pyrite belt” as communities learned that few if any permits are required for such activity.
The belt, where gold could potentially be found, begins in Fairfax and Prince William counties and stretches southwest through the heart of Virginia’s Piedmont region, making the issue relevant to several jurisdictions.
Virginia’s General Assembly in 2021 passed a bill asking state agencies to evaluate the impacts of a prospective uptick in gold mining on public health and the environment by Dec. 1 of this year. A moratorium on gold mining was removed before the legislation passed, but little new activity seems to have taken place.
“There’s no requirement for permitting, so there’s no way to know for sure,” said Heidi Dhivya Berthoud, secretary of the Friends of Buckingham, a local organizing group that raised awareness about the exploratory work.
It’s been about 70 years since the state was home to a robust gold-mining industry. Even the state agency that would oversee such operations — Virginia Energy, formerly called the Department of Minerals, Mines and Energy — lacked the staff and expertise to adequately respond to legislators’ concerns about modern-day impacts.
So the agency used the $250,000 set aside by the bill to hire the National Academies to lead the study. The nonprofit, which exists to provide independent feedback on issues with societal impacts, found the research so worthwhile that it chipped in matching funds to produce a 228-page report. A committee of international experts in geology, mining engineering, environmental studies and public health contributed to the effort, which was then peer-reviewed.
Its findings? Virginia’s regulations have a lot of holes when it comes to the gold-mining industry, which last thrived there in the 1930s, long before regulations were in place to protect clean water and public health from industrial impacts. There are few metal mining activities and no active commercial gold mines currently in Virginia. The mining regulations that exist are geared toward sand and gravel operations which, according to the study, which have very different risk profiles.
A state-level workgroup received the National Academies study and is adding its own recommendations before delivering a report to the General Assembly by Dec. 1. A draft version of the state group’s report focused on whether local jurisdictions could adopt regulations of mines that are stricter than the state’s, as well as environmental justice concerns related to gold mining.
The history of gold mining in Virginia dates to the 1800s, peaking between the 1830s and 1850s when the California gold rush began, with another uptick in the 1930s. The earliest historical reference to a gold discovery in Virginia was by Thomas Jefferson who, in 1782, described a 4-pound gold-bearing rock found along the Rappahannock River near Fredericksburg.
The United States is still the fourth-largest producer of gold in the world, but almost all of that activity occurs in the West, particularly in Nevada. But, the report states, “as current deposits become depleted and gold prices rise, mining companies are increasingly exploring for lower-grade gold deposits or those that are deeper in the Earth.”
Gold in much of Virginia is trapped inside bedrock, so mining operations usually involve digging out rocks, then crushing them to expose embedded gold.
Historically, mine operations used a process called amalgamation, which involves adding mercury that binds to gold. The mercury was burned off using an industrial boiler, which released some of the pollutant into the air and left some behind as tailings to be reused or discarded.
Mining at historic locations could re-release some of the mercury, the report found. The Rapidan River in Virginia is already considered to be contaminated with high levels of mercury suspected to have originated from mines.
Modern mining techniques could also release sulfites, nitrates and cyanide, though permitting processes would aim to prevent contamination of the surrounding environment. In some rare but catastrophic events, the dams used at mine sites to contain such chemicals could fail. Even with precautions in place, the report found that the cumulative impact of mining operations on local air and water quality, particularly on already overburdened communities, should be fully considered.
The report recommended that Virginia lawmakers consider adopting an overarching environmental review process before permitting new gold mines because the potential impacts of traditional mining practices on local soils, waterways and residents can be so severe.
Such a process would require a suite of new regulations and additional staff at state agencies to implement them. But it’s not yet clear how much a renewed gold-mining industry would add to the state economically, or whether there’s enough gold left in the ground to support it.
“The known gold mining deposits [in Virginia] are small compared to those in other states,” said William Hopkins, chair of the committee that produced the report and a professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation at Virginia Tech University. “The committee concluded that, while it is possible that larger gold deposits exist in Virginia, the probability is low based on those known to exist now.”
Meanwhile, the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors could soon consider passing a moratorium or other restrictions on local gold mining to the degree that state zoning laws allow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.