An all-too-familiar scourge has returned to the Shenandoah River’s waters this summer: thick, green mats of algae.
The Virginia Department of Health issued an alert Aug. 5 warning the public to avoid contact with the potentially toxic algae. The alert applies to about 11 miles of the river’s North Fork, extending from just above Strasburg at VA Route 644 to just below the town at Route 611.
The slimy mats are patchy to widespread along that stretch of river, the agency said. Recreational uses can continue in the river as long as people don’t touch the blanket of scum.
Algal blooms occur throughout the Chesapeake Bay system. Experts say that they usually are a symptom of an ecosystem out of balance. Among the causes: nutrient pollution from fertilizers and sewage, as well as increasing problems from climate change, such as extreme wet and dry spells and warmer water temperatures.
The North Fork is no stranger to algae. Last year, health officials placed 52 miles of its length under advisory from early August to mid-September after discovering cyanobacteria in the water. That type of blue-green algae can release toxins that, when touched or swallowed, can lead to rashes and gastrointestinal illness. It can be fatal to dogs and other animals.
So far this time, cyanotoxins have been below or just above the detection level in water samples tested — not high enough to trigger advisories, health officials say. The department continues to conduct water column tests to determine if the bacteria cells are present in higher concentrations.
