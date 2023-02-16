The federal government, Pennsylvania, environmental groups and the city of Harrisburg have agreed to a new plan for the capital city to solve long-standing storm-related sewage pollution entering the Susquehanna River.
Raw sewage often mixes with rainwater and runs into the Susquehanna, rendering Harrisburg’s riverfront unsuitable for recreation and resulting in embarrassing international headlines. Some of the offending sewage has come from the governor’s mansion and state capitol.
The plan is a proposed revision to a 2015 consent decree for which regulators said progress was lagging. Under the revisions, Harrisburg’s Capital Region Water authority must submit a long-term control plan to end the pollution no later than Dec. 31, 2024. After that, raw-sewage discharge violations could net the city federal fines of up to $3,000 a day.
The water authority must also take interim steps, such as installing rain gardens that capture stormwater runoff, fixing broken and leaking sewer lines, and notifying the public when sewage-tainted overflows occur.
The overflows happen when century-old pipes that carry both sewage and stormwater are overwhelmed during storms, preventing the sewage from making it to a treatment plant. Each year, city outfalls to the Susquehanna River release about 800 million gallons of untreated sewage mixed with rainwater.
Harrisburg officials say they are addressing the problem and are considering a $250 million plan to build underground storage tanks to capture and temporarily hold stormwater until it can be treated.
But progress has been inadequate, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Environmental Protection. A federal court agreed in 2021 and allowed two environmental groups, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper and Washington-based Environmental Integrity Project, to join negotiations.
“This is an opportunity for Harrisburg to come up with a real solution to the sewage overflow problem crisis in the state capital,” said Jen Duggan of the Environmental Integrity Project.
The new plan would go into effect after a 30-day public comment period, which has not yet been scheduled, and after approval by a federal judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.