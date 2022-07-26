A southcentral Pennsylvania poultry-slaughtering and processing plant will fund $1 million worth of stream restoration projects in the region as part of a settlement with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
The association had sued Keystone Protein in federal court in 2019 for violations of the Clean Water Act, alleging that discharges from the Lebanon County plant over a period of eight years had caused algae blooms and slime in Swatara Creek and had reduced recreational enjoyment of the stream, Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.
A federal judge ruled that the environmental group had legal standing to bring the lawsuit and found Keystone guilty of the pollution in 2021.
Keystone has upgraded its wastewater treatment plant. In addition, in a consent decree, the company will make payments for these projects:
- $238,800 to the Doc Fritchey Chapter of Trout Unlimited for the Hammer Creek Headwaters Alternate Restoration Plan for the restoration of more than a half-mile of a stream on a Lebanon County farm
- $446,300 to the Watershed Alliance of York for the Muddy Creek Watershed Project in York County
- $75,000 to the Conservation Foundation of Lancaster County for restoration of a portion of Conowingo Creek
- $162,500 to the Conservation Foundation of Lancaster County for a restoration project on Donegal Creek, a wild trout stream in Lancaster County
- $77,400 to Dickinson College’s Alliance for Aquatic Resource Monitoring (ALLARM) to support community monitoring of water quality and stream health in the Lower Susquehanna River watershed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.