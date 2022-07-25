Carol Adrianne Smith thinks jellyfish have a lot to teach us about microplastic pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. And, thanks in part to a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to her historically Black university, she’s asking questions and getting some answers.
Smith is one of five post-graduate students at Morgan State University in Baltimore who are benefitting from a federal grant that arrived in early 2021. The funding has two major goals: to increase the capacity of science and engineering programs at historically Black colleges and universities like Morgan State, and to invest in the growing field of microplastics research.
“Specifically, we want to locate the source, distribution and abundance of microplastics in the water and the impact on the coastal ecosystem,” said Chunlei Fan, a professor and director of the bioenvironmental science Ph.D. program at Morgan State.
Much of the work is being done at PEARL, the university’s Patuxent Environmental and Aquatic Research Lab. Its location on the Patuxent River in Calvert County, MD, 80 miles south of Baltimore, gives students and researchers access to labs and water samples in both urban and rural areas. And that’s a big advantage when trying to understand how plastic pollution gets into Chesapeake Bay waters.
“I was thrilled when we received this grant,” said Scott Knoche, director of PEARL and an environmental economist. “One of the things I’m constantly aspiring to do is connect PEARL to Morgan’s main campus education. Being 80 miles south — a two-hour drive on a good day — can be quite tricky.”
Knoche said he hopes to add more on-site housing near PEARL so students can easily stay overnight for field work.
Tiny plastics, tough questions
Scientists have long suspected that the tiny plastic particles floating in the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers — consumed by a growing number of aquatic species — are anything but harmless. Studies and workgroups in the region are beginning to clarify the connections between the presence of microplastics and the harm they could be causing in the Bay and its species.
Globally, microplastics have been found in the air we breathe, the food we eat and our organs and blood. It’s possible, some studies have suggested, that humans are ingesting a credit card’s worth of microplastics every week. One of the ways people consume plastics is through eating seafood, though the tiny particles can also be swirling around in tap and bottled water. Assessing the risk of plastic consumption by humans is an important research goal.
At PEARL, the federal science funds have helped outfit the lab with a specialized infrared microscope that can rapidly identify different types of plastics in a water sample. A grant from the microscope’s maker, Shimadzu, also helped the university obtain the equipment.
To qualify for the grant from the National Science Foundation — through a program called HBCU-RISE (Historically Black Colleges and Universities Research Infrastructure in Science and Engineering) — the college needed to have existing doctoral programs in environmental science and engineering. Morgan State has 50 students enrolled in its environmental sciences Ph.D. program, Fan said, as well as about 100 undergraduates on that track.
The federal grant has elevated Morgan State’s status to compete for additional funds with the goal of becoming a local epicenter for microplastics research. The university recently secured a separate grant from the National Institutes of Health to look at how microplastics accumulate in oysters and the potential impacts on humans who eat them.
PEARL is an asset for the NIH grant, too, because it includes a small oyster hatchery. The university received federal funding in 2008 that allowed it to re-engineer the ground floor of PEARL, located at the Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, to create the hatchery.
Since then, work at the hatchery has focused on refining best practices for oyster aquaculture. It has also helped to develop oyster varieties that are ideal for Maryland waters and explore alternative substrates for oyster reefs, such as highway construction debris. A new project is studying the prospects of softshell clam production to give Maryland watermen another option beyond oysters.
The NIH funding asks the lab to investigate whether microplastics of various types and sizes pass through oysters or bioaccumulate in their tissue. The findings could have implications for human health, helping experts to discern if oysters, as filter feeders, could be a primary source of microplastics in people who consume them.
“We know there are lots of microplastics in the natural water, but is the oyster only taking in a specific type of microplastic in a certain size range?” Fan asked. “We don’t know yet. That is something we want to find out.”
For that work, the oysters studied at PEARL will be harvested from wild reefs instead of aquaculture settings. But Morgan State researchers like Sulakshana Bhatt, a post-doctoral student, also plan to study how lab-grown oysters fare in tanks containing microplastics, compared with those grown in plastic-free water. The work will look at the larval health of the oysters as well as growth and feeding behavior.
Jellyfish vectors
Carol Adrianne Smith studied integrated biology at the University of California at Berkeley before arriving at Morgan State.
“I have two master’s degrees, and I love the ocean,” she said. “I’ve found it very supportive here at the school to do the lab work I want to do.”
Smith decided to study the presence of microplastics in Bay nettles (Chrysaora chesapeakei), the most common type of jellyfish in the Chesapeake during the summer months.
She rigged a metal colander and metal pole into a device she can use to catch jellyfish off the lab’s nearby dock, and she has collected specimens during outings on PEARL’s boat.
When studying jellyfish at the lab, Smith found that their tentacles were peppered with several types of microplastic particles, many of them likely embedding themselves in the tentacles as the animals swam through the water. The jellyfish could also be ingesting the particles, which are small enough to pass through barriers in its body, but more research is needed.
She also found that harmful chemicals had adhered to the surface of some of the tiny plastic particles in the jellyfish. This finding adds to a body of evidence that plastic particles in the water could serve as vectors for dangerous chemicals, such as benzene, to contaminate other animals up and down the food chain, including the humans that consume them.
“The effects of these chemicals on humans are well-studied, but we want to understand how they do or don’t affect jellyfish,” Smith said. “Jellyfish have been around for hundreds of millions of years, so they’ve survived a lot.”
Two papers Smith has written about her research are being peer-reviewed for publication.
Tameka Taylor, a Ph.D. candidate at Morgan State who also works in an unrelated area of plastics pollution at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is also interested in the relationship between plastics and chemical contaminants.
Taylor is reviewing existing literature about how microplastics act as carriers for chemicals in the water. Studies in other states have demonstrated that per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other chemicals can easily catch a ride on plastic particles by becoming embedded in tiny crevices.
Taylor is particularly interested in the processes that cause those chemicals to be released from a particle’s surface. For example, if an acidic environment triggers a release, does that mean that the chemicals could be activated by human stomach acid after consumption?
“If you’re ingesting microplastics — which we are, we all are — what are the implications of that?” Taylor asked. “I want to study absorbing and desorbing these compounds.”
Chunlei Fan said that students who participated in these programs at Morgan State have gone on to jobs in the emerging field of microplastics research at the EPA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“In the future,” Fan said, “we expect to study not only the ecological impact but also the impact to public health. We think [those impacts] could be great.”
