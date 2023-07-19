Norma Calabro has lived on a woodsy 10-acre tract north of Elkton, MD, since 1987, and until recently she thought it was sylvan splendor.
Earlier this year, though, she got a flyer in her mailbox inviting her to a meeting at a neighborhood school. There, she learned about a lawsuit alleging wells in the vicinity are contaminated with toxic chemicals from a plant owned by W. L. Gore & Associates, a multinational company best known for making Gore-Tex, a breathable waterproof fabric used in outerwear.
Calabro had her well tested and found out that the water contained PFAS, or per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called “forever chemicals.”
“I moved here thinking it was bucolic and clean,” Calabro said. She’s seen frogs swimming in the water in her springhouse and assumed that meant it was pure, because amphibians are sensitive to chemicals. Now, she’s agonizing about what she can do to get rid of the contaminants and wondering if they could have had anything to do with her husband’s death from bladder cancer 21 years ago.
She said she’s also joining the lawsuit filed against Gore, which is based in Newark, DE, and has several manufacturing facilities in Cecil County. Its Cherry Hill plant is about a mile from Calabro’s property.
Calabro said her water test detected four PFAS compounds, including three that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed earlier this year to limit in community drinking water systems. At least one of those compounds, perfluorooctanoic acid or PFOA, was once used by Gore.
A company spokesperson said Gore used PFOA to aid in the processing of another synthetic compound it uses in tapes and membranes. In response to growing concerns about PFOA, the company announced in 2014 that it had stopped using it and switched to “more environmentally friendly alternatives.”
Studies have linked long-term exposure to PFOA and some other PFAS compounds with serious health problems, including cancer and reproductive and immune system damage. They are known to persist in groundwater for years, even decades, and some can accumulate in fish, animals and people.
“Gore knew of the environmental risks and health hazards associated with PFAS,” said Chase Brockstedt, a lawyer with one of the firms that has filed a pair of PFAS-related lawsuits against Gore. “They had a duty to take all reasonable measures to control PFAS pollution.” Instead, he contended, the company “put profits ahead of the health, safety and wellness of the area’s citizens, as well as the environment.”
None of the levels measured in Calabro’s water exceeded the EPA’s proposed safe drinking water limits. But the lawsuit filed in February alleges that well tests at three other nearby households detected PFOA at concentrations well above the proposed limit of 4 parts per trillion. Two wells across from the Gore facility on MD Route 213 had about 600 and 700 parts per trillion, respectively, according to the suit. The third, a little more than 2 miles away, had 10 ppt. Tests of a small creek across the road from the Gore plant also detected 770 ppt of PFOA, according to the lawsuit.
Prompted by such findings, the Maryland Department of the Environment has launched an investigation. MDE has tested 50 private wells within a mile of the Gore facility, said spokesman Jay Apperson, who called it a “known source” of PFAS. The well test results were “highly variable,” Apperson said, but 80% of them had PFAS levels above one or more of the EPA-proposed regulatory limits for community drinking water systems.
“As a committed member of this community, Gore has taken proactive and comprehensive steps to gain a deeper understanding of the situation,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand and appreciate the trust the community has placed in us, and we will continue to work collaboratively with the Maryland Department of the Environment as we move forward.”
The Elkton community is among the latest of dozens across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to learn that its public water systems or private wells have been contaminated with PFAS. The chemicals have been found in the drinking water or groundwater of nearly 2,800 communities nationwide, according to the Environmental Working Group. Many of those, especially in the Bay region, are near military bases, airports or firefighting facilities where PFAS-laden firefighting foam was deployed or stored.
MDE also has tried to identify and check for issues around industrial users of PFAS, including Gore’s plants in Cecil County. In 2019, a state contractor sampled sediment and water in Little Elk Creek, which flows past the Cherry Hill plant. No PFAS were detected in the sediment and “very low” levels were found in the water, which an MDE spokesperson said “did not reveal any obvious relationship to the W. L. Gore site.”
MDE also planned to sample groundwater around the Cherry Hill plant, the spokesperson said, but gave up because at the time it could not get enough property owners to permit groundwater monitoring wells on their land.
Now, as part of the state-ordered investigation, Gore is drilling monitoring wells on its 20-acre Cherry Hill site, according to Apperson. The company also is sampling private wells around its facility in Fair Hill, a few miles north of the Cherry Hill plant. MDE has not received any results of that sampling, he added.
Residents across the road from the Cherry Hill plant whom Gore contacted about well testing have been offered free bottled water, a company spokesperson said, and Gore has offered to pay to connect “a limited number” of households directly across the street to a private water utility in the area. MDE’s Apperson said the state agency also recommended that residents consider installing home filtration systems if they continue to use wells with PFAS in them.
Calabro said she’s unsure what to do. She’s gotten estimates for installing home water treatment systems that range from $4,000 to $10,000, and she said she’s not clear just how effective they’d be.
“Some people have gone to getting bottled water,” she said, but she objects to the plastic waste involved. And the idea of having to import water “grates on me.”
“Now I feel like I’m being pushed, pressured into buying my water from a water company,” she added. “I’m not that confident their water is any better.”
