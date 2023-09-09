Editor’s Note: This article is part of an ongoing series that looks at water quality goals for the Chesapeake Bay and the fundamental challenges, which have persisted for decades, in reducing nutrient pollution from agriculture. Policy and science leaders have said that the Chesapeake region will not meet its 2025 nutrient goals for the Bay, largely because of an inability to sufficiently reduce nutrient pollution from farms in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Also in this series: Chesapeake Bay cleanup faces difficult trade-offs with agriculture and Should new Chesapeake cleanup goals have a greater dose of reality?
A few years ago, the Culpepper Soil and Water Conservation District board took a gamble. Based on rumblings that more money might be on the way from the Virginia General Assembly, they decided to bolster their staff.
“We went out and hired a couple of people on hope,” said Lynn Graves, chair of the district’s board of directors. “We basically told them, ‘This might be a one-year term. We don’t know.’”
Fortunately, the gamble paid off. Over the last three years, state money going to conservation districts doubled to $145 million to work with farmers to reduce pollution in local streams and the Chesapeake Bay. Federal money has sharply increased as well.
Even with beefed-up staff, it was more money than the Culpepper district could spend. Last year, it ended up giving a portion of its $8.3 million back to the state. “That looks bad, like you’re not doing your job,” Graves said. “But it takes time to do this stuff.”
It’s a symptom of a long-recognized problem. Nutrient runoff from farmland — manure and fertilizer — is the largest source of water quality problems in the Chesapeake Bay and many of its rivers. Meeting Bay cleanup goals hinges on persuading farmers to participate in conservation projects, and to put their time and money on the table to do so. With 83,000 mostly small farms in the watershed, the outreach job is daunting.
Conservation districts, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, are the major gateway for farmers wanting to learn about conservation programs and seek assistance. But state agencies, university cooperative extension offices, nonprofit organizations and private consultants all play a role.
Yet even with record amounts of money available, there are not enough trained people to help farmers who want to take on such conservation projects: installing streamside buffers, planting cover crops, constructing manure storage facilities, fencing cows out of streams, and dozens of other practices.
As far back as 1990, a report from the Chesapeake Bay Program, the partnership between states and the federal government that guides the Bay cleanup, warned that enhanced agricultural outreach was “essential, not peripheral.”
A 2017 report from the Chesapeake Bay Commission, a Bay Program partner consisting of state legislators, reached a similar conclusion. It called the dearth of agricultural technical support a “red flag” for the Bay cleanup.
“Unless we address this issue, we will never be reaching the landowners and farmers who are the decision makers on these properties,” said Ann Swanson, the former commission director who oversaw the Boots on the Ground report. “And therefore, the Chesapeake can never be saved.”
The Bay Program has acknowledged that its 2025 goal for nutrient reductions will not be met. While progress has been made, reducing farm runoff remains an enormous challenge. According to computer models, the current pace will not achieve goals for many decades. Many doubt the goals can be achieved at all without a breakthrough in technology or putting huge numbers of farms out of business.
All states have ramped up funding in recent years, and the federal government — through last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill and COVID relief funding — is poised to spend several hundred million dollars over several years to control farm runoff.
Yet that doesn’t solve the shortage in staffing to deliver those programs. Nor is there assurance that the increased funding or newly hired staff will be sustained.
A Bay Program analysis last year said that such problems impact the ability “to spend the new funding in an effective and efficient manner.”
A need for people power
Farm conservation projects in recent decades have focused more on putting conservation practices on the ground than building the human infrastructure to work with farmers. Program restrictions have sometimes limited the amount of conservation money — if any — that can be used for staffing.
The drive to get practices on the ground stems from the need for Bay states to show progress in meeting nutrient reduction goals.
In the Bay Program system, progress is counted by the number of best management practices, or BMPs, that are implemented.
“None of these funding sources want to pay for just staff time,” said Kevin Lutz, agricultural program manager with the Lancaster County Conservation District in Pennsylvania. “It’s not a tangible thing that you’re producing when you’re saying, ‘ I’m using this to build relationships.’ ”
Yet building trusted relationships is critical.
Technical support is time-consuming because it’s not simply a matter of contacting farmers but persuading them to take stewardship actions that might not be in their best economic interest.
Most programs require farmers to pay a portion of the cost. Historically, that’s been about 25%, though the percentage has been dropping in some cases as more money flows into the system.
Some practices may benefit farmers by reducing operating costs, such as fuel and equipment savings through conservation tillage. But many incur costs without producing benefits, at least in the short term. Buffers take land out of production, fencing needs to be maintained and other practices take more time and management.
“It just takes a long time to do this work. There’s no one easy, quick pill to make this happen,” said Denice Coleman, Pennsylvania state conservationist with the NRCS. “It’s building relationships. Every farm is different.”
It’s not unusual, she said, to have seven or eight visits before a farmer signs off on a practice, especially an expensive one like a manure storage facility that can cost $120,000 or more.
There are other challenges as well.
Some farmers don’t want to be involved with government programs. Others worry that outsiders on their property may find problems they don’t want to deal with. Some, nearing retirement age, don’t want practices that must be maintained for a decade or longer.
Also, many farmers rent their land. They have little incentive to invest in conservation practices on property they don’t own. The owners, in many cases, have little knowledge or interest in farm programs.
“We’ve been working with some farmers for 10 years, and finally they decided to do it,” said Graves of the Culpepper district. “It takes time, and it takes a lot of work.”
Hiring backlogs
There is some good news. All Bay states have begun providing more money for technical support. Still, it will take time to train new hires, and concerns remain about the stability of new funding. And hiring is increasingly difficult.
Maryland has historically had the best-funded technical assistance program, and the General Assembly recently authorized 53 new positions. But hiring was delayed because of COVID, and the state had to go through a half-dozen rounds of recruiting to fill the positions, said Hans Schmidt, assistant secretary for conservation with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
By that time, other people had retired, opening new vacancies.
Part of the problem, Schmidt and others say, is that fewer people have agricultural backgrounds and the skill set to do the job. “More and more people are becoming further and further removed from farming,” Schmidt said.
In a recent round of hiring that sought to fill 20 positions, they had 100 applicants who appeared to be qualified on paper but only about 10 with the skills for the work.
New staffing doesn’t immediately help with the current influx of funding. It takes 18–24 months to train new hires.
That creates another uncertainty, many say, because districts trying to hire with today’s record funding levels often have little idea what their funding will be two years from now, when those people are trained.
“It definitely weighs heavily in our minds,” said Lancaster program manager Lutz.
Also, districts are getting new responsibilities. In Pennsylvania, for instance, many help the state oversee compliance programs, which takes time away from technical assistance.
And the Bay Program now requires verification that older BMPs still exist and function correctly; otherwise, the states lose credit for those practices. District officials throughout the Bay watershed say that significantly adds to their workload and detracts from working with farmers.
Shared obstacles
Others, including nonprofit organizations, have joined farmer outreach efforts in recent years, putting more “boots on the ground.”
Many are trying to increase farmer participation by covering all, or nearly all, costs of on-farm conservation projects. The record new funding helps make that possible. But new pots of money come with their own timelines, as well as rules and procedures for how money is spent and tracked.
Those are problems for everyone, but when trying to cover all costs for multiple projects on a farm, which can total hundreds of thousands of dollars, it can be a daunting administrative challenge. A single project may require multiple funding sources. One may fund a buffer, another a manure storage facility and so on.
It’s an added staffing challenge. “You’re already doing the outreach, you’re doing the project coordination and, in our instance, you’re doing all the planning on the project and all of the design of the project,” said Tim Rosen, director of agriculture and restoration with the nonprofit ShoreRivers. “And on top of that, you’re asking us to figure out all the financial structures that the state and federal government have.”
Another staffing bottleneck: Many BMPs require specially trained technicians or engineers who can design projects to meet standards set by the Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. There are relatively few of them.
At ShoreRivers, that created a years-long backlog for some projects. “We have plenty of civil engineering firms across the Bay, but only a handful might actually understand NRCS guidelines and specifications for projects,” Rosen said.
Finally, with partial funding from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, ShoreRivers hired an engineer with NRCS certification to design and approve projects.
“We like things to be as turnkey as possible,” Rosen said.
Federal officials say they are trying to streamline new funding programs to make them easier to use.
But when a project drags on or looks cumbersome, some landowners or farmers back away from a project, which could have a ripple effect.
“All it takes is one bad experience and that farmer tells all his friends and now everybody believes that the system is very inefficient and you just shouldn’t bother with it,” said Gordon Hoover, agricultural outreach coordinator with the Lancaster Farmland Trust.
Reaching every farm
For the last several years, Hoover has spent a lot of time knocking on doors. A farmer and member of the Salisbury Township board in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County, Hoover set out to contact each of the roughly 400 farmers in the township.
It’s a slow process. Hoover said only about 10% of farms are initially interested in a program. It’s a decision that takes time.
“The first time you go out there, you may just have a pleasant chat,” Hoover said. “And you may be able to help him with his plan, update his plan, but you’re maybe not going to solve the problem on the farm.”
It is a throwback to the earliest days of conservation work when districts had the staff and time to visit and work with farmers.
Today, with limited staffing, they often rely on farmers coming to them.
Hoover thinks conservation is best promoted through ongoing conversations, and he’d like to see emphasis placed on reaching each farm on a regular basis, rather than focusing strictly on BMP implementation.
Those visits allow Hoover to share tips about ways farmers can improve operations at little or no cost while learning about what each farmer is doing, including conservation measures they are taking on their own. (A common complaint in the ag community is that people don’t always get credit for their actions.)
Ultimately, Hoover said, such conversations build more trust in the system and win over reluctant landowners.
One of those is Reuben King, a Plain Sect farmer, who took about two years from Hoover’s initial contact to take on projects for his 55-cow dairy operation.
“The biggest debate was, ‘Am I sacrificing the freedom of my operation?’ ” he said. But King knew he had a problem: A stream crossing was degrading, creating a pathway for manure to flow into a stream.
Ultimately, King signed onto a project that cost more than $300,000, mostly funded through various conservation programs. It fixed the stream crossing and built a facility that can store manure up to six months, which gives more flexibility on the timing of field applications. It upgraded a high-use area for the cows and made other improvements.
King thinks the project will benefit not only him but his children, who he hopes will someday take over the operation.
“That was another part of this decision,” he said. “They won’t have to spend a half-million dollars to have a very operational facility. I imagine just about every farmer that allows something like this to happen on his farm is hoping for the same thing.”
Cover image: A newly planted streamside buffer grows on farmland in Frederick County, MD. (Jeremy Cox)
