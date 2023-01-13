For more than two years, scientific instruments positioned near chicken houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore did what few humans would volunteer to do: sniff the air.
Their purpose was to help clear up a debate about whether the ammonia-laced air emitted by the region’s chicken farms poses health risks to nearby residents and threatens progress toward the Chesapeake Bay’s restoration.
Now that the results of the assessment are in — showing modestly higher pollution levels near poultry farms — chicken industry leaders and some environmentalists have divergent interpretations of the study.
But both sides agree that much more research is needed to resolve the debate.
“The fact that we got a tenfold increase in poultry house density with an increase in ammonia speaks to poultry as a source,” said Richard Snyder, a researcher with the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. He presented the findings during a Dec. 13 webinar on behalf of the Delmarva Land and Litter Collaborative, a coalition of academic, industry and environmental entities.
But he added that “we need more data, and we need more monitoring stations to determine what’s going on with ammonia emissions.”
Farmers raise tens of thousands of chickens inside each of the poultry houses, and there are nearly 5,000 of the enclosed buildings on the Delmarva Peninsula. The bird droppings fill the indoor air with harmful pollutants — ammonia being one of most concern — so the farms use giant fans to blow the air outside.
What happens from there? That’s what the study was designed to learn, because ammonia emissions historically have been difficult to monitor.
Still, some observers criticized the design of the study from the start, questioning whether the effort would be worth the time and $500,000 expense.
“I wouldn’t call what they did a study,” said Abel Russ, director of applied environmental science with the Environmental Integrity Project, a group that has long been critical of the chicken industry. “It was a literature review, and they looked at some monitoring data. It doesn’t answer the questions we have.”
The monitors should have been moved much closer to the chicken houses, Russ and other critics say. “We’re interested in what the most-exposed people are being exposed to,” he added.
The project was designed to measure ambient air, its backers say. One of the primary financial supporters was the Delmarva Chicken Association, but the industry group said it had no input on the way the study was conducted.
The effort included four monitoring sites.
One was in downtown Baltimore, for an urban air comparison. The others were on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: one near Cambridge but far from any chicken houses, to assess background conditions; one in Princess Anne, where the surrounding poultry house density was measured at 0.5 houses per square mile; and one near Pocomoke City, where the density was 5.6 houses per square mile.
Between April 2020 and March 2021, according to the study, the ammonia levels were lowest outside Cambridge, averaging 2.1 parts per billion. The concentrations in Princess Anne and Baltimore were within the margin of error of one another, both hovering around 6 parts per billion. And Pocomoke recorded the highest average value, with 8.6 parts per billion.
Over shorter time scales — measured at one-hour intervals — the Pocomoke station often had the highest numbers, especially during warmer summer months when emissions are highest. The peak hourly ammonia concentration at that site hit 218.7 parts per billion in the early evening of March 9, 2021, though the data show exceedances of 100 ppb are rare. That was still below the Maryland Department of the Environment human health threshold of 350 parts per billion.
The highest ammonia reading at the Baltimore site was 27.1 parts per billion.
Ammonia is a form of nitrogen, one of the main nutrients that foul Bay water quality. Some of the ammonia emitted by chicken farms drifts to the ground and runs off into the Bay. There, it can fuel algae blooms, which lead to oxygen-starved “dead zones.”
While the study determined that there were elevated ammonia concentrations in the air near chicken farms, VIMS researcher Snyder stressed that ammonia at a given site can come from many sources because some emissions travel great distances. The levels detected by the monitors may be mixed up with urban emissions as well as other agricultural sources, such as fertilizers spread on cropland.
Snyder said that he expects to gain more insight from another air study that was recently awarded $500,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The organization behind it is the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project, one of the chicken industry’s biggest critics.
That three-year study will focus on three Delmarva communities: Somerset County in Maryland and Seaford and Millsboro in southern Delaware. Community participation will be at the core of the effort, said Maria Payan, a senior regional representative with the group.
“We’re very grateful for this opportunity and excited that the Biden administration is valuing community-based science in frontline and fence-line communities,” she said. “It’s so important the communities have a seat at the table, and finally they’re getting the opportunity to do that.”
Meanwhile, Maryland’s top judges could make a decision soon that upends how the state regulates emissions from concentrated animal feeding operations like Delmarva’s chicken farms to protect water quality. Currently, it doesn’t. But in 2021, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge ruled that the state should, under the federal Clean Water Act.
“Ammonia deposition, we know, is [affecting] the health of not only the Chesapeake Bay but also the [Atlantic] coastal bays,” said Gabby Ross, the coastkeeper for the Assateague Coastal Trust, the group challenging the state.
MDE officials argue that confusion and regulatory chaos would ensue if the state were required to limit ammonia emissions from poultry operations to improve water quality. The agency appealed the lower court decision. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in November and is expected to issue its final ruling in the coming months.
