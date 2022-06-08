With Baltimore’s problem-plagued Back River wastewater treatment under state control, a recent inspection has found little or no progress fixing serious pollution violations at the city’s other treatment plant, which discharges to the Patapsco River.
An inspector for the Maryland Department of the Environment who toured the Patapsco plant on May 18 reported that a year after high bacteria levels were detected in its discharge, the facility is still dogged by equipment failures, poor housekeeping and maintenance, and a lack of qualified staff. The 38-page inspection report details a litany of problems, many of them stemming from an inability to properly remove solids, fats, oil and grease from the sewage that the plant is supposed to treat.
The report was obtained and released by Blue Water Baltimore, the nonprofit group that alerted MDE in spring 2021 after it tallied high fecal bacteria counts near the plant’s outfall during routine water quality monitoring around the harbor.
Alice Volpitta, Harbor Waterkeeper for Blue Water Baltimore, said the report “paints a grim picture of continued noncompliance and worsening conditions inside the facility,” including some that she suggested pose safety hazards for workers.
A contractor hired to deal with sewage sludge generated by the Patapsco plant has been unable to keep up, the MDE inspector said, because it found that the solid waste byproduct is contaminated with fuel-like chemicals that could trigger a fire or explosion if run through drying equipment. The inspector said he was unable to examine another problem area of the plant because of airborne “grit” and ventilation problems there that require personnel to wear respirators.
Volpitta said she was shocked to learn that the plant’s system for removing nutrient pollution from wastewater is so clogged with sludge that it’s inoperable and being bypassed.
“This bypass is a permit violation in and of itself,” Volpitta said. But more troubling, she said, is that the $260 million enhanced nutrient removal system installed in the plant at public expense just a few years ago has been disabled.
The plant exceeded its state-issued limit for discharging nitrogen, the nutrient responsible for most of the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality woes, by more than a million pounds in 2021. So far this year, it has discharged more nitrogen than is permitted for all of 2022.
“Every day that goes by, the nitrogen discharge is a violation of their Clean Water Act permits,” Volpitta said, “and is jeopardizing the state’s ability to reach Bay cleanup goals.”
Blue Water Baltimore filed a federal lawsuit in December against the city over continuing water pollution violations at the Back River and Patapsco plants. The state filed a separate suit in Maryland court in January, and it followed up in March by seizing control of the Back River plant after residents’ complaints about a fish kill led an MDE inspector to discover deteriorating conditions at that facility.
Not long after, Blue Water Baltimore called for similar action over the Patapsco plant’s problems. In April, MDE’s then-secretary, Ben Grumbles, said agency officials were in discussions with the city and Maryland Environmental Service “about immediate fixes to the unacceptable conditions at Patapsco.”
Now, with the recent MDE inspection finding continuing disrepair at the Patapsco plant, Volpitta said it’s clear to her that the city is incapable of fixing the problems on its own.
“For months we have been calling for greater third-party oversight at the Patapsco [plant],” she said, “and now we are planning to ask a federal judge for preliminary injunctive relief to resolve some of the issues at both plants that pose an immediate risk to Baltimore residents and our waterways.”
While it may take months to replace some broken systems, she said, some measures like cleaning out sludge-clogged settling tanks are “low-hanging fruit” that could be done relatively quickly.
Horacio Tablada, who became MDE secretary in June after Grumbles resigned, called the safety issues hampering sludge treatment “very concerning.” But he said he’s not yet ready to call in the Maryland Environmental Service to take over the plant. Rather, he’s waiting to review a report from the quasi-public agency on its assessment of the condition and needed remedies at the Back River plant.
The Patapsco plant is smaller than Back River, designed to treat up to 81 million gallons per day, versus Back River’s capacity to treat 180 million gallons daily. But Tablada said it suffers from similar problems, so the Back River report could benefit Patapsco as well.
For now, the MDE secretary said he plans to continue working with city leaders and their wastewater consultants to improve the plant’s performance. And he said he’s directed his staff to enhance oversight, inspecting the facility at least every other week.
“Somewhere,” Tablada added, “there’s a systemic breakdown. That’s what we need to address.”
