Baltimore city has filed suit against multiple manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals” and the companies that put them in firefighting foams, alleging that they knew and concealed the fact that the widely used chemicals were toxic and contaminating water supplies.
The city’s suit was filed on Nov. 3, the same day the city of Philadelphia filed a similar legal complaint. The two cities join more than 100 other public entities nationwide in bringing litigation that seeks to hold the makers and industrial users of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS accountable for the cost of removing them from their drinking water.
In 2021, tests of treated drinking water in Baltimore found a combined concentration of 4.93 parts per trillion of the two most well-known PFAS compounds, PFOS and PFOA, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.
Mayor Brandon Scott, in announcing the city’s lawsuit, said that while the detected PFAS levels were “extremely low,” their presence was sufficient to “proactively prepare for future protections.”
PFAS are a group of thousands of widely used and highly persistent chemicals, some of which have been found to cause health problems, including decreased fertility, developmental delays, weakened immune systems and increased risk of some cancers. They’ve been detected in private wells and public water systems throughout the nation, including the Chesapeake Bay watershed, often near military bases, airports and other facilities where PFAS-laden firefighting foam was used either in training or to quench a blaze.
There is no enforceable federal limit on PFAS in water now, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has indicated that it plans to propose nationwide drinking water limits on PFOA and PFOS by the end of 2022. In June, the EPA proposed new lifetime health advisories for PFOA and PFOS, along with two other PFAS, indicating that essentially any detectable levels of those two compounds pose unacceptable risks to the public.
The lawsuit names 24 companies as defendants, including 3M and other major chemical manufacturers, plus multiple producers of “aqueous film-forming foam” used in fighting fires.
PFAS-laden foams have been “widely used in the Baltimore region for decades in training exercises at military and civilian airfields and airports, firefighting training grounds, industrial facilities and other locations, as well as in responding to actual fires,” the city’s suit notes.
The defendants knew the foams were likely to contaminate the environment but failed to warn users and failed to come up with alternative, less harmful ingredients, the complaint asserts.
“While defendants reaped massive profits from the production and sale of PFAS-based AFFF products,” the city argues, “they saddled Baltimore and its residents with the burden of cleaning up the mess the ordinary and intended use of those products inevitably caused.”
In response, a 3M spokesperson said the company “acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS and will vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship.”
This is the third lawsuit Baltimore has brought against industries for the environmental harm they’ve caused city residents. In 2020, the city joined in a $550 million nationwide settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of more than 2,500 communities against three other chemical companies for contaminating their waters with polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. They are another group of once widely used chemicals that have been banned for decades because of their toxicity but that persist in soil, waterways and fish.
Baltimore also filed suit in 2018 against more than two dozen oil and gas companies for the harm to the city from climate change caused by their production of fossil fuels. Numerous other cities have filed similar complaints. Baltimore’s case is now pending for a second time before the U.S. Supreme Court, which is being asked to decide a potentially significant procedural question of whether such lawsuits should be tried in state or federal courts.
