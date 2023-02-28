Baltimore city and Baltimore County leaders have agreed to explore joint management of the region’s troubled water and wastewater utilities.
Lawmakers from both jurisdictions have introduced legislation in Annapolis to form a task force charged with studying different approaches for operating the utilities now owned solely by Baltimore city. Those systems provide drinking water and wastewater treatment to as many as 1.8 million residents of the city, county and other neighboring jurisdictions.
Baltimore’s water utility has been plagued for years with billing problems, and in September 2022 the city warned West Baltimore residents to boil their tap water for several days after finding water lines contaminated with bacteria following a water main break. The city’s two sewage treatment plants, which discharge into the Back and Patapsco rivers, experienced severe maintenance and operational problems in 2021 and 2022 that polluted both water bodies. The nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore and the state both sued, and the state took over management of the Back River treatment plant for several months.
Amid the wastewater woes, which resulted in a water contact warning for Back River, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski pressed for the county to have a say in the oversight of the treatment plants. A 2021 consultant’s study commissioned by both jurisdictions recommended some form of regional governance, which it said could improve service and lower costs. State law would have to be changed to make that possible.
If approved by the General Assembly, the 13-member task force would have members appointed by the mayor, county executive, governor, legislative leaders and the Baltimore Metropolitan Council. It would be required to report its recommendations by Jan. 30, 2024.
