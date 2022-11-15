A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints.
The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits on how and where the substance, commonly known as DAF, can be stored. Acting County Executive John Psota signed the legislation into law on Oct. 28.
The controversy began in 2019 when a landowner near Mardela Springs built a 3-million-gallon DAF storage tank. The substance consists of the leftovers of chicken-meat packing: the remaining fats, skin, feathers and bits of meat separated out by a production process called “dissolved air flotation.” (Hence the acronym.)
Tanker trucks haul the slurry to nearby cropland, where it’s sprayed onto the ground as a nutrient-rich soil enhancer. But if it can’t be applied right away, industry groups say it must be stored.
Leading up to its construction, the circular, 23-foot-tall tank required no public hearings nor approval from any planning board. Several nearby residents tried to overturn the county’s approval through the court system, but the case and an appeal ran aground over procedural snags.
The opponents coalesced under an informal advocacy group, calling themselves the Neighborhood Action Group. They complained that the tank’s foul odors wafted into their yards, and they decried the additional truck traffic on narrow, country lanes.
Debated and crafted over three COVID-slowed years, the new regulations ban DAF from being kept in open or partially open containers. Now, it is only allowed in closed, transportable containers on the agriculturally zoned land where it is going to be applied. Even then, it can only be held for up to 45 days.
The new rules don’t apply to the massive open-air tank that kicked off the dispute. It’s already grandfathered in, officials say.
But environmentalists applauded the council’s long-awaited decision as a successful compromise between their concerns and farming interests.
“The bill protects local agriculture — allowing DAF to be stored on farms during application and at processing plants if created there — while prohibiting the countywide large-scale open storage opposed by the Neighborhood Action Group, the [Wicomico County] Farm Bureau and our groups,” said Carol Dunahoo, a leading member of the Wicomico Environmental Trust and Friends of the Nanticoke River.
In Wicomico, where the chicken population outnumbers human residents 100 to 1, the farming community was divided over the bill.
Holly Porter, executive director of the Delmarva Chicken Association, warned council members that approving the bill could set off a chain reaction of bans against manure sheds, chicken houses and other agricultural structures. She recommended that the tanks continue to be allowed on agriculturally zoned land after getting the green light from planners during a public meeting.
A representative of Perdue Farms, the Salisbury-based meat-packing giant, also publicly criticized the bill. Andrew Getty called it unfair to target agricultural residuals and not biosolids transported from municipal sewage treatment plants to farmland for the same purpose.
At least two farmers spoke out in favor of the bill at the hearing. Lee Richardson, a fifth-generation farmer in Wicomico, prefaced his comments by drawing back a nearby curtain and peeking skyward.
“I just wanted to check that the sky is not falling tonight,” he said, “and it’s not going to fall because of this bill.”
Richardson admitted that normally when he rises to speak at public gatherings, it’s to oppose the environmentalists in the room. “I will fight for the poultry industry for the rest of my life,” he added, “but it will be for the right thing, and tonight is not the right thing.”
