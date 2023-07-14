A settlement that ensures the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will maintain stepped-up oversight of Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay efforts was finalized this week, resolving a three-year-old suit.
A request to formally dismiss the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on July 12, ends a contentious chapter of the state-federal Bay Program partnership, which saw some states suing over the perceived shortcomings of others.
In the settlement, the EPA committed to maintaining the ramped-up inspections of farms, stormwater systems, and water dischargers in the state that it began more than a year ago and to make periodic public reports about its findings.
It resolves a pair of suits, one brought by the Attorneys General of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia and one brought by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and others. The suits contended that the EPA was not doing enough to prod Pennsylvania, which is far behind meeting its Bay cleanup goals, to take more effective actions. The court later combined the two suits.
The complaints were made after Pennsylvania submitted a cleanup plan in 2019 that failed to show how it would fully achieve goals for reducing nutrient pollution in the Bay by 2025.
The suits argued that the EPA should use its federal authority under the Clean Water Act to compel Pennsylvania to do more, possibly including actions that could impose huge new costs on the state.
The state later submitted a revised cleanup plan in 2021, but an EPA review concluded it still achieved only about 70% of its goal for reducing nitrogen, a form of nutrient pollution. Pennsylvania disagreed, saying that the EPA is not giving the state full credit for its actions.
Nonetheless, the EPA in April 2022 announced it would increase water-related compliance inspections throughout the state, not just the areas that drain to the Bay. It has since also funneled millions of dollars of additional funding to the state to help reduce nutrient-laden runoff, mostly from farms.
Under the terms of the settlement, the EPA agreed to continue inspections of smaller farms to determine whether they are contributing to water quality problems. That could result in operations being brought under federal oversight, something which usually only affects large animal operations.
Similarly, the EPA will evaluate whether smaller sources of stormwater runoff that are not now subject to federal regulations should be brought under EPA oversight if they are contributing to water quality problems.
Also, the agency will continue ramped-up review of facilities with federal wastewater discharge permits, typically wastewater plants and industries, to ensure they are complying with permit requirements.
The EPA also agreed to prioritize efforts, including funding, in parts of the state that have the greatest impact on local waterways and the Bay.
“This settlement takes a step forward with a focus on specific problem areas,” said Hilary Harp Falk, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “And while we are encouraged by recent investments from the commonwealth and leadership from the EPA, we still have a long way to go.”
Adam Ortiz, administrator of the EPA Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes most of the Bay watershed, said the settlement ensures the “maintenance of a high level of effort” by the EPA on inspections aimed at ensuring compliance with clean water requirements.
He also said it “closes a chapter of division” within the Bay Program, which is marking its 40th anniversary this year.
“The partnership is coming back together,” Ortiz said. “This lawsuit signified partners in division, partners suing each other, and partners being disappointed. We can close that chapter. That’s a good thing.”
Not everyone was pleased with the proposed settlement, though.
In its comments, the Chesapeake Legal Alliance said the agreement left most of the decisions regarding inspections and enforcement to the EPA’s discretion.
The “substantial degree of discretion” left to the EPA “could lead to a significant acceleration of pollution load reductions or to no reductions at all,” the group said. Further, it noted, the settlement allows the EPA to decide whether to act when it finds a problem, so “the public cannot have any confidence that the settlement will certainly result in any meaningful change to the status quo.”
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau called the settlement “disappointing.” It has recently been working with the EPA and encouraged its members to cooperate on inspections, saying it was important to address “bad actors.” But the organization expressed concerns that information collected from inspections and made available in reports would be used in lawsuits against farmers despite assurances from the EPA that privacy would be “scrupulously protected.”
Pennsylvania does not border the Bay but contributes more water-fouling nutrients to the Chesapeake than any other state. It has had a particularly difficult job reducing nutrient pollution in waterways because the vast majority of its nutrients come from farms and stormwater, sources that all of the Bay states have struggled to control. And Pennsylvania has more farms and stormwater systems than other states in the watershed.
Maryland and Virginia have made more progress, mainly because a larger source of their nutrients came from wastewater treatment plants where discharges are more easily controlled. Although Maryland, Virginia and Delaware were parties to the suit, none are on track to meet 2025 goals in their agricultural and stormwater sectors.
