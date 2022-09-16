A developer’s clearing of one of the last large unprotected forests near the upper Chesapeake Bay has been halted for the time being after a Maryland judge granted an environmental group’s request for a temporary restraining order to protect the remaining trees.
Harford County Circuit Court Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin today ordered an immediate stop to the deforestation already under way while she considered the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s petition for a preliminary injunction, which would extend the halt in work until she could hear CBF’s lawsuit challenging the developer’s forest conservation plan.
The judge’s action comes on the heels of a ruling by the Maryland Court of Appeals that a developer’s plans for clearing forested land may be challenged in court at a point when it’s still possible to affect the overall development.
Harford Investors LLP and BTC III I-95 Logistics Center LLC had received county approval to build four large warehouses, restaurants, shops, a hotel and gas station on the 326-acre tract known locally as Abingdon Woods. It is one of the largest unprotected patches of forest left in that heavily developed area along Interstate 95. Their forest conservation plan called for clearing 220 acres of woods while preserving 95 acres on the site and planting 10 acres of trees elsewhere.
CBF and five neighboring residents filed suit in 2020, arguing that the developers’ county-approved plan for clearing Abingdon Woods failed to comply with Maryland’s 1991 Forest Conservation Act. They noted, for instance, that county officials had authorized the developers to cut down 49 of the 85 largest trees on the site, despite the law’s requirement to minimize removal of large “specimen trees.”
Adkins-Tobin dismissed that lawsuit on procedural grounds. She ruled that the developers’ forest plan could not be challenged in court at that time — because even though the county had approved it, local officials had not granted final approval to the overall business park project.
CBF appealed the dismissal of its lawsuit to the Court of Appeals, Maryland’s highest court, after losing in the intermediate Court of Special Appeals. But earlier this year, the county issued the developers a permit to begin clearing the site. Adkins-Tobin denied CBF’s request to halt that clearing while that appeal was pending.
Then, on Aug. 26, the Court of Appeals reversed the Harford judge’s original dismissal of CBF’s lawsuit. It sent the case back to her to decide whether the developers’ plan fails to meet the state law’s requirements to preserve contiguous forest and large specimen trees, as CBF and the neighbors contend.
Some of the forest and specimen trees have already been cleared in the meantime. On Sept. 12, CBF renewed its request for the court to halt tree removal until its lawsuit could be heard. It submitted an affidavit from Matthew Baker, a professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County who specializes in forest and aquatic ecology, who said allowing clearing to continue while the legal challenge is pending would cause irreparable harm to the forest.
“It would take many decades of management to recreate a forest such as the one being cleared here,” he said, adding later: “Few properties encompass as many habitats on similar geology within Harford County’s Coastal Plain . . . and this environmental legacy will be lost if clearing continues.”
The restraining order lasts 35 days. The court has scheduled a hearing on the request for the preliminary injunction for Oct. 3. A hearing has yet to be set on the substance of CBF’s lawsuit.
“This restraining order will ensure that, should CBF receive an injunction and win this case on the merits, there will still be trees to protect,” said Josh Kurtz, CBF’s Maryland director. “Some of the trees in Abingdon Woods took more than 80 years to grow to the size they are now.
"These trees — especially the large ones — filter air and water, lessen impacts of climate change by sequestering carbon, and provide habitat for animals," Kurtz added. "Forested land is a public resource that is protected by state law. Ensuring that the law was followed before more trees are cleared should be the minimum requirement before this project can proceed.”
