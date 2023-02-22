Five environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a new discharge permit that would allow substantial expansion of a Maryland Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant with a recent history of pollution violations.
In a joint filing Feb. 17, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, ShoreRivers, Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth, Friends of the Nanticoke River and Wicomico Environmental Trust asked the Dorchester County Circuit Court to review the permit granted by state regulators to Valley Proteins Inc.’s plant in Linkwood.
The five-year permit approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment, which took effect Feb. 1, will allow a nearly fourfold increase in the amount of wastewater the facility can release into the Transquaking River, a pollution-impaired Chesapeake Bay tributary.
MDE spokesman Jay Apperson said when the permit was announced that it imposes “substantial reductions” in pollution levels in the plant’s discharge. He also noted that in response to criticisms from the groups and others, the final permit imposes more conditions on the facility’s operation than MDE had originally proposed.
But the groups contend that MDE based its decision on a flawed analysis of the Transquaking and its watershed and failed to comply with federal and state law by not requiring more stringent pollution limits on the plant’s discharge.
“While the agency claims the new permit would reduce pollutants, it doesn’t ensure water quality will be protected,” Alan Girard, the Bay Foundation’s Eastern Shore director, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “The amount of pollution that MDE permits Valley Proteins to release into Dorchester County waterways will continue the long-term, well-documented harm this facility is causing in the Transquaking River watershed.”
The permit does not require Darling Ingredients, the Texas-based owner of Valley Proteins, to make significant reductions in nutrient concentrations in its effluent for the next three years. It also allows the company to increase its discharge from 150,000 gallons per day, on average, up to 575,000 gallons per day if the plant first meets a few slightly stricter requirements, including raising levels of fish-sustaining dissolved oxygen in its effluent.
“The proposed fourfold increase in wastewater discharge volume will only result in the death of the river unless the current treatment technology is brought to a much higher standard,” said Fred Pomeroy, board president of Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth, which has been asking MDE to set more stringent pollution limits on the plant since 2014.
MDE’s permit does require overall pollution reductions after the first three years. Once the plant’s treatment system is upgraded, its annual discharge limits will be 44% lower for nitrogen and 79% lower for phosphorus, whether the discharge increases or not, according to the agency. Those two nutrients are generally responsible for algae blooms, oxygen depletion and fish kills in the Bay and its tributaries.
The Transquaking, like most Bay tributaries, suffers from excessive nutrient levels, mainly from runoff or seepage from farmland. The Valley Proteins discharge flows downstream into a dammed stretch of the river known as Higgins Mill Pond, where the environmental groups say the plant’s effluent can linger for up to nine days. Fish kills and harmful algal blooms have occurred there, and a sign warns residents not to touch the water.
Under federal and state law, the groups contend, MDE is required to set discharge limits that ensure the pond and the Transquaking are safe for swimming, fishing and wildlife habitat. The state did develop a total maximum daily load or “pollution diet” in 2000 for reducing nutrient pollution in the Transquaking. But Matt Pluta, director of riverkeeper programs for ShoreRivers, said the river has continued to show signs of degrading water quality, including algae blooms and high bacterial levels.
MDE has said it will take a closer look at water quality in the mill pond and modify the permit if tighter discharge limits are warranted. But it said its modeling at this time indicates the pond would be impaired even if the rendering plant wasn’t there.
The environmental groups counter that MDE’s modeling of water quality is flawed because it’s based on data gleaned from the nearby Chicamacomico River, which unlike the Transquaking has no impoundment altering its flow.
Neighbors and environmental groups have complained for years about discharges from the Valley Proteins facility, which takes up to 4 million pounds of chicken entrails and feathers daily from poultry processing plants and renders them into pet food. They also faulted the state for letting it continue to operate with an outdated wastewater treatment system under its previous discharge permit, which expired in 2006. Those permits are supposed to be updated every five years.
In September 2022, the company settled a lawsuit with MDE and ShoreRivers, the Bay Foundation and Dorchester citizens group over a series of violations of the prior permit. The company agreed to pay $540,000 in civil penalties to the state and $135,000 to the nonprofit groups for ongoing water quality monitoring and restoration work. The consent decree also required Valley Proteins to investigate potential groundwater pollution at the site and make improvements to its facility.
Suann Guthrie, spokesperson for Darling Ingredients, which bought Valley Proteins last year, said at the time the new permit was approved that the Texas-based company is “committed to continuing to work closely with the Maryland Department of Environment to ensure the Linkwood facility is in full compliance with all relevant rules and regulations.”
