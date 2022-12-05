Donald McEachin, a U.S. Congressman who fought for environmental justice and clean water for Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay, died unexpectedly on Nov. 28 from the aftereffects of cancer. He was 61.
A Democrat representing Virginia’s 4th District since 2017, McEachin won reelection to Congress less than three weeks before his death. His district stretches from Richmond south to the border with North Carolina. Before that, he served nine years as a state senator and eight as a delegate.
“Of the many leaders working to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers and streams, Congressman McEachin was second to none,” Choose Clean Water Coalition Director Kristin Reilly said in a statement.
The coalition, which represents more than 275 environmental organizations, gave McEachin its Congressional Clean Water Champion award for a lifetime of service at its annual conference in May.
McEachin served more than 20 years in public office despite his diagnosis of colorectal cancer in 2013. A spokesman from his office told the Washington Post that the exact cause of his death was unclear but that it related to “secondary effects” of his cancer and was sudden. McEachin’s staff said in a statement they would continue to serve his constituents for now. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Tuesday that he had not yet decided when to call a special election to fill the vacancy left in McEachin’s wake.
McEachin was known as a trailblazer in Virginia politics as the first Black nominee of a major party for attorney general and the third African American elected to Congress from Virginia, according to remarks made by Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA) on the House floor Tuesday evening.
Scott also described McEachin as “resolute in pushing Virginia to lead the way in climate policy.” McEachin co-founded the federal United for Climate and Environmental Justice Task Force in 2018 and served on other climate-focused committees. He fought to preserve historic lands, such as the Great Dismal Swamp in southeastern Virginia.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Peggy Sanner remembered McEachin for the listening sessions he held around the country on environmental justice issues and for his efforts to reduce pollution in the James River.
“He understood the close connection between the health of our environment and the well-being of communities,” Sanner said in a statement.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also released statements honoring McEachin’s legacy.
“He fought for justice, for civil rights and for communities that are often left behind,” Biden said, crediting McEachin for recently helping to pass historic climate-change legislation.
Choose Clean Water Coalition Deputy Director Mariah Davis said she worked closely with McEachin for the majority of her career. She highlighted McEachin’s sponsoring of the Environmental Justice for All Act, introduced in 2021, as evidence of his commitment to underserved communities.
“I’m so grateful for his leadership and will endeavor to make him proud in the ongoing work to protect and restore our rivers and streams,” she said.
