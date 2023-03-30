In a largely forgotten era that began before canals and railroads, lashed-together open log rafts were piloted down the Susquehanna River to the Chesapeake Bay, turning a sometimes treacherous waterway into an interstate highway of commerce that provided the building blocks for a growing nation.
The days of log rafting, primarily to transport the reservoir of white pine and hemlock trees from Pennsylvania’s upper reaches, produced a class of hard-working, hard-drinking, peripatetic men.
Though these “raftmen” never achieved the iconic status of cowboys, their unique skills from about 1776 to 1910 filled a role essential for early settlers and the development of Baltimore, Philadelphia and many towns in between.
The timber floated more than 300 miles down the Susquehanna became the masts, spars and decking of boats. The milled lumber propped up mine shafts, barns, homes, bridges, mills and factories. The wood not suitable for construction fueled tanneries and other industries.
At any given time during daylight, there would be hundreds of rafts navigating the swift water and hazardous falls on both branches of the river — from northcentral Pennsylvania and New York state all the way to towns like Port Deposit and Havre de Grace, MD, near the river’s arrival at the Chesapeake Bay.
Depending on the size of the log rafts — which could be up to 300 feet long — crews of five to nine made the runs in sections.
The Raftmen’s Path
When the crude, open-air vessels made it to ports, they unloaded the timber and disassembled the rafts. Then the men would march back upriver on foot to do it all over again.
Later, with the arrival of canals and trains, the raftmen’s journey home could be less arduous. But historical accounts said most of them walked the return route to preserve hard-earned wages.
“They walked home clear to the tipper waters, and they did not consider it a hardship. On the way they had all sorts of rip-roaring good times, got full, had fights, played horse with one another, and they didn’t care whether school kept or not,” recalled a former raftman in a 1904 newspaper article.
Their well-trod route along the riverbank and ridges (or old roads when cliffs blocked their passage) became known as the Raftmen’s Path. Hotels, taverns and boarding houses grew up along the way, some large enough to feed and accommodate 300 men.
But almost all disappeared after the raftmen were gone. Many of their foundations today are buried under railroad grades or drowned by higher water levels from dams.
“Here and there along the great waterway,” wrote J. Herbert Walker in his 1922 book, Rafting Days in Pennsylvania, “one can get only a glimpse of the trails made by the raftmen, singing their backwoods songs as they toiled to their homes. With the passing of most of the raftmen, also are gone the strains of the violin played on the deck of the raft.”
Riding the high water
The raftmen’s high season came during the spring freshets, when melting snow and heavy rains raised the river high enough to carry large rafts downriver.
From August through the winter, white pines and hemlocks were cut by lumberjacks and dragged or skidded down
mountainsides to Susquehanna tributaries. When spring came and waters rose, the logs were floated to the Susquehanna in what were called drives.
In coves of calm water, the rafts were formed by pushing the logs together and lashing them together with sticks, yokes and wedges. Each log was stamped by its owner so that it could be recovered if the raft broke apart on the way, which was not unusual. A tent was often the only shelter on the raft.
As many as three rafts were strung together. While they could be from 200 to 300 feet long, there was a limit to their widths — 30 feet or so — because they had to fit through the narrowest gaps in the river channel and through log booms and bridges built across the river.
Massive 40-foot-long pivoting oars, functioning as tillers, were mounted at each end of the raft for steering.
The volume of rafts on the water could be mind boggling. Over a six-day period in May 1833, 3,480 log rafts and 2,688 ark rafts floated past Danville, PA, on the Susquehanna. That’s about 1,000 rafts and arks per day.
Precarious journey
Because of its swiftness and jutting rocks, the Susquehanna would never be considered navigable water.
The rafting route had many rapids and some falls. Flooding frequently rearranged channels from one year to the next. But it was passable for log rafts with knowledgeable pilots and strong rafters manning the two oars.
“The pilot had to know every fall, every rock and sand bar and the dangerous eddies and currents that lie in the rafting course, and steer clear of them all,” wrote B. Cookman Dunkle in his 1953 book, Rafting on the Susquehanna.
Even so, rafts frequently struck obstructions, breaking apart. Often, members of the crew were pitched into icy water, and there were, of course, fatalities.
“Not a few raftmen lost their lives in those perilous days,” wrote Walker in Rafting Days in Pennsylvania. “Sometimes a pilot would dip his oar in to the edge of an eddy, when one or more of the crew would be swept off into the water.” And sometimes the backward sweep would knock an unsuspecting crew member overboard.
The return trip on land had its own dangers. The men plodding homeward sometimes encountered wolves and panthers.
The building of sawmills up and down the river, with huge booms that snagged logs on the way downstream, and the exhausting of the once seemingly endless timber supply spelled the end of the great rafting days.
According to one account, the last raft came down the Susquehanna in 1917. It was taken apart upon reaching Marietta and sold to a local mill.
