There are plenty of ways to learn how water flows from the ridges of the Appalachian Mountains all the way to the Chesapeake Bay. But if you’re a fifth-grade student in Washington County, MD, the best way might be to climb up a 104-foot fire tower for a bird’s-eye view.
“When you go down, it’s flat. But when you go up…” Richard Gutierrez, a student from Jonathan Hager Elementary School, started to say as he tried to describe the view from the tower during a field trip in late February.
“Are there basically mountains in every direction?” George “Eddie” Waldron, a science resource teacher at the Claud E. Kitchens Outdoor School at Fairview, prompted him.
“Yeah,” Gutierrez said, his eyes still on the horizon.
The outdoor center, based in Clear Spring, MD, and run by Washington County Public Schools, has been offering fifth-grade students this trip up the former fire tower as part of a broader educational program. The metal structure, once used to spot fires on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, was transported across the state to the nature center years ago.
But it wasn’t until recently that the staff began linking this sky-high rite of passage to a better understanding of how the beautiful landscape functions. Today, educators use the tower’s unique vantage point to set the stage for three days of outdoor education that supports state and federal learning standards.
This isn’t the first time the students have had class in the great outdoors. By fifth grade, most of the students in Washington County have participated in watershed educational experiences in second and fourth grades, said Christopher Kopco, STEM and environmental literacy coordinator at the Fairview center. Those experiences meet separate state and regional guidelines aimed at introducing students to their local environment. Third graders also get a day trip to the center, and high school students can take river trips with their teachers, Kopco said.
The center runs the fifth-grade program throughout the schoolyear, welcoming up to 80 classes and hundreds of students from the district annually, Kopco said.
The three busloads of students that arrived on a misty morning in late February were divided into three smaller groups for a day full of exploring. The groups that didn’t start their day at the fire tower would do so on the second or third day.
Waldron knew from experience to address a few rules before his group of chattering fifth graders got close to the fire tower. The tower is inspected for safety every year by the state, he said, so no one needs to ask “What if?” or “Has anyone ever?” He also explained that it would be unacceptable to make fun of others for not going to the top.
“Most of you spend much of your time in Hagerstown, around your school. It’s pretty flat, isn’t it?” he said. “But if you go even halfway up the fire tower, you’re gonna be like, ‘Whoa, this is the county I live in?’”
Not all of the 22 students in the group were convinced they should make the climb. A few intended to keep their feet on the ground, but eventually made their way up the tower.
“It’s way higher than I thought it would be,” Athena Davis said from the foot of the tower.
“I will hold onto you with my life,” Ashtyn Spade said to the handrail.
The steps and walls of the stairway are made of a chain-link metal that provides an easy view of the increasingly distant ground.
“This is as far as I’m going,” Isaiah Surpris said. Then, before continuing his slow upward trek, he repeated Waldron’s assurances to himself. “These stairs are safe, because they are checked every year.”
They all grew quiet once they reached the top.
“I did it,” Surpris said.
The morning fog had lifted, and the students could see into the distance in nearly every direction. Waldron asked what they saw.
“There’s, like, wonky mountains over there,” Mohammed Roberts said. “Like waves of mountains.”
“Ah, that’s a great way to look at it,” Waldron said. “It’s almost like ocean waves isn’t it?”
“We are working on understanding how the shape of land effects the flow of water,” Waldron continued. “It rained last night. I want you to be thinking, ‘Where did that water go, and what did the shape of the land have to do with that?’”
“Let your finger be a raindrop. Where is your finger gonna go as it starts traveling down the mountain?” he asked.
The students eventually decided rain would make its way to a pond at the foot of the nearest cluster of hills. That pond, Waldron explained, has a stream coming out of it that cuts across the mountains and feeds into another, called Tom’s Run.
Back on the ground, the students clustered around large watershed maps laid out on picnic tables. Their teacher, Ellie Ball, fought against the thrill of their recent climb to keep their attention and drive the lesson home.
“Where do you think Tom’s Run goes to?” she asked. “Trace it. Where does it go?”
The students traced and guessed and traced some more and found the water’s way, from the Potomac River to the Chesapeake Bay. They also traced other streams, like the Conococheague Creek, where one of the students had fished.
“Did you discover that rivers around us — almost all of our water — goes to the Chesapeake Bay?” Waldron asked when he got back to the base of the fire tower.
“Yeah,” the students said in near unison.
After lunch, the class would head down to Tom’s Run. They would take measurements of the water’s quality, using a color-coded system to rank its condition and predict which macroinvertebrates might be able to survive there. They’d spend two more days studying different ecosystems and modeling how invasive plants spread.
“When they finish here, they all come together and talk about ways they can positively impact the environment,” Kopco said. “They brainstorm things they can do back at their schools.”
But first, inside a nearby educational building, the students gathered around a plastic model featuring different types of land uses: mountain ridges, farms, homes, factories and roads.
Waldron shook cocoa powder out of a small bottle onto parts of the model, asking students what they know about erosion. Then he added other symbolic forms of pollution: watery cocoa powder for manure and a white powder representing a variety of unnamed chemicals that could wash off factories or roads. The students scattered strips of straws and wrappers for plastic pollution.
When Waldron asked who wanted to spray water on the “pollution,” almost every hand shot up. He used a numbering system to choose a few volunteers, and they all watched the “rain” wash the brown and white powders into streams.
“Does it stay where it started?” Waldron asked. They said no. “Where does it all go?”
And again, the students answered in unison, “the Chesapeake Bay!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.