Delaware’s environmental agency has hired its first environmental justice coordinator, elevating an official within the department who had been serving as an ombudsman.
The state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Feb. 1 that Katera Moore had been selected for the position. Moore will work with underserved communities while developing the agency’s “strategic vision” for environmental justice, officials said.
Moore, who holds a doctorate in earth and environmental sciences from the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, most recently had been the ombudsman for DNREC’s waste and hazardous substances division. Her expertise is in urban geography, using an environmental justice lens to examine how socio-political structures impact disparities, according to a state bio.
“At DNREC, environmental justice is part of our DNA,” Secretary Shawn Garvin said in a statement. “With her strong and diverse background … we look forward to Dr. Moore building on our commitment to expand and strengthen DNREC’s capacity for practicing and promoting a holistic environmental justice approach that benefits all Delawareans.”
At the same time as Moore’s hiring, the state announced the launch of an environmental justice website that officials hope will improve communication with affected communities. A new mapping tool is being developed for the site as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.