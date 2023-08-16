Paddling Baltimore’s urban waterways soon won’t be just for the intrepid. The nonprofit Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore recently unveiled a blueway plan to develop a network of eight water trails to encourage more paddlers to get out on the Inner Habor and the adjoining Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.
The plan marks a milestone for the partnership, which launched a Healthy Harbor Initiative in 2010, aiming to make it safe for swimming and fishing.
It’s taken longer than the group anticipated to clean up floating litter, chronic sewage overflows and industrial pollution. The group’s leaders have yet to jump in the Inner Harbor, as they once vowed to do by 2021. But they say the time is ripe now for encouraging more people to get on if not in the water.
“After years of restoration, the Harbor has reached a tipping point where it can now be managed as a recreational resource,” partnership vice president Adam Lindquist said in a release announcing the Baltimore Blueway plan.
City and state officials joined paddling enthusiasts at the Inner Harbor Aug. 3 to tout the plan, saying that they hope it will spur tourism and business development, bring communities together and promote healthy lifestyles. Mayor Brandon Scott even kayaked in from a nearby marina with a group of youngsters to demonstrate his support.
“I saw things kayaking the Inner Harbor today that you didn’t see when I was these young people’s age,” Scott said. “I saw jellies, I saw fish, we saw things that we want to see continuously coming back, and one day we’ll be able to swim in the harbor — not most days, but every day of the year.”
Scott credited the more than $2 billion overhaul of the city’s leaky sewer system over the past two decades for making the harbor a safer place to recreate. The work, required by a 2002 federal consent decree, is still underway, but it has sharply curtailed the volume if not the number of sewage overflows that occur whenever it rains.
The Waterfront Partnership says its water testing indicates the harbor is safe enough for kayaking most of the time, though it advises avoiding contact with the water for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall.
But water quality sampling in 2022 by the nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore found that while bacteria levels were below the safety threshold most of the time in the Middle Branch, they were excessive half the time or more in places in the Inner Harbor.
Even so, Alice Volpitta, the Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper with Blue Water, welcomed the plan to promote water recreation, suggesting it will build public appreciation of and support for clean water. But she said it needs to include giving prospective paddlers up-to-date information on bacteria levels in the water and the impacts of recent rainfall so they can make an informed decision about whether to go out that day. While that can be found online, Volpitta suggested it should be readily available at the water’s edge through signage posted at every launch site.
“People are already paddling in the harbor,” Volpitta noted. They need to have that information and understand, she added, that “there’s no such thing as a risk-free environment.”
Water quality aside, access for water recreation is limited. The city’s Department of Recreation and Parks offers an assortment of paddling tours in the Inner Harbor and Middle Branch. The Canton Kayak Club has more than 120 kayaks dispersed at waterfront launch sites around Central Maryland, including three in the city, but those are only for use by its 700 members.
The plan proposes expanding public access by upgrading eight existing launch sites and creating seven new ones, plus four “rest stops” where paddlers can dock to visit Fort McHenry national park and nearby Inner Harbor attractions, shops and eateries.
The planned trails would take paddlers mostly around the periphery of the Northwest and Middle branches of the Patapsco, steering clear of channels used by ships, water taxis, tour boats and other motorized vessels in what is still a working harbor.
Developing the entire blueway network would cost an estimated $3.5 million, the plan says. As a first small step, a $125,000 grant from the Baltimore Tourism Improvement District will pay to install a floating dock and kayak launch in the Inner Harbor by next spring.
In the audience for the announcement was Bill Reuter, a downtown resident who said he and his wife are avid kayakers who have paddled all around Baltimore’s waterfront.
“I think it’s a good idea getting people out on the water,” he said. But he added that “some of it’s going to be a hard sell” unless or until more launch and docking sites are developed.
The harbor is a more inviting place to paddle now, according to Reuter. “It’s significantly cleaner than it was eight or 10 years ago,” he said. Paddlers can encounter wetlands and wildlife more typically found in rural settings, including bald eagles and muskrats, especially in the Middle Branch and around Masonville Cove.
Even so, when asked if he worries about possibly getting sick from splashing about in the harbor because of the city’s continuing sewage issues, Reuter said he and his wife shower after their paddling excursions.
