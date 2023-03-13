New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget proposal mostly thrilled environmental groups.
It plans for the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, increases money to address long-requested infrastructure improvements to state forests and parks, adds funding to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, and increases staffing for the state’s environmental watchdog agency.
Shapiro’s fellow Democratic predecessor, Tom Wolf, unilaterally started the process to join RGGI, the compact of currently 11 other states that tax emissions of carbon dioxide from the power sector, with revenue plowed back into energy and consumer benefit programs. But the Republican-controlled legislature has challenged the process in court, insisting that legislators must approve membership.
On the campaign trail, Shapiro did not make a firm commitment to following through with RGGI membership. But his proposed budget includes using $663 million in anticipated revenue from the program to support communities and employees impacted by the transition to cleaner energy, as well as supporting energy efficiency and clean energy programs.
“Every Pennsylvanian has a right to have clean air and water,” Shapiro said in his March 7 budget address before both chambers of the General Assembly. “From the Chesapeake Bay watershed to the Appalachian Mountains, Pennsylvania is home to some of America’s great natural treasures. The commonwealth is a proud steward of this rich environment, a role that is more important than ever as the evolving threat of climate change strains our environment.”
In key environmental expenditures, Shapiro would allocate $112 million for state park and forest improvements. About half that money would come from $56 million in revenue from leases for extracting oil and natural gas from public lands. In the past, the legislature has taken large chunks of oil and gas funds to plug holes elsewhere in budgets. The budget also channels $422,000 to the fledgling Office of Outdoor Recreation to help boost the state’s outdoor economy.
The Department of Environmental Protection would get money to hire 41 additional positions to monitor dam safety, expedite the permit review process and better respond to air quality concerns from communities.
Shapiro also wants to add state dollars to the hundreds of millions of federal funds coming to cap abandoned and leaking natural gas wells. Shapiro said those wells — at an estimated 350,000, the highest number in the nation — represent 8% of the state’s total emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas much more potent than carbon dioxide.
“We can’t ignore the science here,” he said. “We have to be honest and connect the dots between that abandoned well leaking methane into our atmosphere and the impact it has on our people. That methane contributes to rising temperatures and more frequent storms.”
Environmental groups were less pleased with Shapiro’s pronouncement that the state would actively seek to become one of the hydrogen energy hubs the Biden administration is seeking.
“We stand on the precipice of a major opportunity for energy and tech jobs, and Pennsylvania must lead the way by securing at least one regional hydrogen hub,” Shapiro said. “We must reject the false choice between protecting jobs and protecting our planet. I believe we can do both. We can embrace the Commonwealth’s role as an energy leader, create good-paying jobs, and fulfill our obligation to protect Pennsylvania’s clean air and pure water.”
The use of hydrogen to produce energy and fuel, potentially through a carbon-free industrial process is receiving much attention, and its development is being underwritten by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
But environmental groups fear hydrogen will be produced in Pennsylvania with natural gas, rather than renewable energy sources. That only prolongs the use of fossil fuels and generates more methane emissions, they say.
“Hydrogen is untested, too often relies on fossil fuels and pipelines, and is going to take a long time before it has a low cost,” said Molly Parzen of the Conservation Voters of PA, who vowed to fight against a hydrogen hub being established in the state.
