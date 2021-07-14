This statement, in the preamble to the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, is a reminder why, in 1983, senior elected officials signed the first regional agreement to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay. It was a historic document: a voluntary partnership between multiple states, the District of Columbia and the federal government to work on programs and policies that could clean up the Bay without heavy-handed regulations.
It also solidified the unique regional partnership known as the Chesapeake Bay Program, which continues to lead the restoration effort today.
Three more Bay agreements followed. New ones were signed in 1987, 2000 and 2014. Each time, regional leaders worked together to revise strategies and set new goals.
What is the purpose of the 2014 Bay agreement?
The aim is to secure “an environmentally and economically sustainable Chesapeake Bay watershed with clean water, abundant life, conserved lands and access to the water, a vibrant cultural heritage and a diversity of engaged citizens and stakeholders.”
What goals does it set?
The 2014 agreement is organized around 10 goals and 31 desired outcomes. Goals outline “high-level” aspects of the regional vision. The desired outcomes are “specific, time-bound, measurable targets” for restoration and protection. Together, they cover five broad themes: abundant life, clean water, climate change, conserved lands and engaged communities.
How does the Bay agreement relate to the Bay TMDL?
The Bay agreement is the voluntary commitment of the signatories to a shared vision. The Bay’s Total Maximum Daily Load, established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2010, is the regulatory driver for achieving water quality goals.
Is it all about goals and outcomes?
Much of the attention given to the 2014 Bay agreement revolves around its goals and outcomes. But it also provides the overarching framework for Bay Program operations. Fourteen commitments are laid out to guide the regional partnership. They include agreements to collaborate; support and embrace the involvement of local governments; represent stakeholder interests fairly and effectively; acknowledge, incorporate place-based approaches that deliver benefits to local communities; promote environmental justice; and more.
How are local governments addressed within the agreement?
The word “local” appears in the agreement 36 times. It states that “… although watershedwide partnerships can help to coordinate and catalyze progress, implementation happens locally.” It goes on to say that “Local governments are key partners in our work, as are individual citizens, businesses, watershed groups and other nongovernmental organizations.”
How can communities be involved?
There are many ways communities can support the goals and desired outcomes of the Bay agreement.
At the heart of the restoration work is the Water Quality Goal. Local level efforts are indispensable for success. A wide range of water quality projects at the local level can make important contributions to each state’s share of cleanup obligations.
Increasing the number and diversity of people and institutions involved in this effort supports the Stewardship Goal. You could expand access to local waterways, which contributes to the Public Access Goal, and you could create or improve outdoor education programs in schools to support the Environmental Literacy Goal.
COVID is highlighting the need for adequate outdoor spaces, and conserving land advances the regional Land Conservation Goal. Many communities have interests related to the Climate Resiliency Goal, such as understanding the impacts of storms, floods and sea level rise and reducing impacts on neighborhoods, rivers and infrastructure.
Communities preparing growth plans might consider the Healthy Watersheds Goal, which aims to protect existing healthy waterways and the lands that surround them. Others might want to repair degraded habitat, which supports the Vital Habitats Goal. Both activities can benefit economies that rely on hunting, fishing, boating and other recreational activities.
You can support the Sustainable Fisheries Goal by protecting and restoring fish habitat. Communities with waterways that have fish consumption advisories might want to focus on reducing PCBs or other toxics, which is part of the Toxic Contaminants Goal.
What good is the Bay agreement if the region is unlikely to meet most of its 2025 cleanup goals?
The Bay agreement will continue to provide the foundation for a partnership committed to achieve the vision of a restored watershed. It is unclear at this time whether another agreement will be drafted should the region not meet the goals outlined in the current agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.