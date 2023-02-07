The Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled Feb. 2 that residents impacted by the construction and operation of a sprawling distribution center have the legal standing to challenge certain zoning decisions.
Attorneys representing Brown Grove, a historic Black community in Hanover County, VA, said the decision has “significant implications for communities and the environment in court.”
Residents of Brown Grove brought the challenge after local leaders approved plans by the Wegmans grocery chain to build a 1.7-million-square-foot distribution center on a 217-acre property located partially on forested wetlands within the community.
In 1995, the property was subject to what the court decision called “speculative zoning,” when the owner requested permission for light industrial use, subject to certain conditions. There was, however, no prospective buyer or plan at the time. Twenty-four years later, the owner agreed to sell the property to Wegmans, but the company’s conceptual site plan did not fully comply with the zoning restrictions. The owner filed a request to change or remove some of those conditions on the land, including those that limited the height of buildings. The county approved those changes, despite local opposition and a lack of public input opportunities, according to the court decision, and the project moved forward.
The Brown Grove residents argued in the suit that they would be directly impacted by increased traffic, noise and light pollution coming from the construction and operation of the facility. After a lower court dismissed their claims, they appealed to the state Supreme Court.
After hearing oral arguments in November, the high court decided this month that the residents could experience “particularized harm” from living so close the facility. This decision will allow their concerns to be fully heard by lower courts that had previously dismissed them.
“Our lawsuit was filed in 2020 and has never been addressed,” said Rod Morgan, a plaintiff in the lawsuit whose family of five lives within 1,000 feet of the site. “I am confident that once heard by an impartial court, the Wegmans property rezoning will be set aside.”
The Brown Grove community was in the midst of fighting the approval of this center when, in June of 2021, the state recognized it as a rural historic district, the second of its kind in Virginia. Many of the residents of Brown Grove trace their lineage back to Caroline Dobson Morris, the “mother of Brown Grove,” who settled there with 13 children after being freed from slavery.
The historic designation gave Brown Grove more defined boundary lines, including two historic churches, grave sites and remains of a 1927 school, all of which may have strengthened the community’s environmental justice case against the proposed development. But the Wegmans distribution center had already earned almost all of the permits needed by mid-2021.
Construction began soon after. Residents say changes to wetlands in the area, in particular, already are impacting local water quality and their quality of life. There has been evidence of noise disruption as well. In November, Hanover County fined the construction contractor working on the Wegmans site on a noise ordinance violation for operating construction equipment after 9 p.m.
Brown Grove is a relatively small area that with about 200 homes on rural, wooded lots. It also includes a landfill, a concrete plant, an airport, a truck stop serving the nearby highway and an old gas station that some suspect wasn’t properly closed — all which has raised environmental justice concerns about the addition of another facility generating large volumes of truck traffic on a two-lane road.
Robin Broder, acting executive director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake, said in a joint press release with the group Protect Hanover that the Supreme Court’s decision is relevant to other environmental justice communities in the state and their ability to “have their day in court.”
The groups called the court decision “significant to all commonwealth communities that are fighting harmful zoning decisions and are pushing back against further environmental injustices by giving residents harmed by zoning decisions access to courts.”
Steve Fischbach, litigation director for the Virginia Poverty Law Center wrote an amicus brief for the case on why legal standing matters, especially to environmental justice communities. He said his group is pleased with the court’s decision.
“The court recognized that Virginians who live in communities directly impacted by decisions of local zoning authorities will not lose their day in court to challenge zoning decisions that result in ‘particularized harms’ such as increased traffic, noise, flooding, and light pollution,” he said. “The decision is particularly important for low-income communities across Virginia that often disproportionately suffer from these and other kinds of ‘particularized harms.’”
