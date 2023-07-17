A pair of small, privately owned forested islands in the Susquehanna River near downtown Harrisburg have been purchased by Pennsylvania so they can be used by the public.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought the islands from a real estate firm for $160,000. Two brothers whose family had owned the islands for generations had put them up for sale.
In the early 1900s, the islands were a swimming, picnicking and dancing retreat reached by ferry. No buildings remain.
The state agency, which owns hundreds of undeveloped islands in the Susquehanna, will keep the two islands in their natural state and continue their use as primitive camping spots for paddlers. The islands for years also have been a gathering spot for pontoon and other recreational boaters and swimmers in summer months.
DCNR said it bought the islands for “scenic beauty, public outdoor recreation and ecological conservation.”
Bailey’s Island is 2.5 acres and Independence Island is 5 acres. Both are located near the Harvey Taylor Bridge that spans the river in Harrisburg.
The real estate listing for the islands had been geared toward a private buyer, stating “Rarely will you find an island come up for sale. Here is an opportunity for two. Enjoy river access to fishing, camping and water sport on your own island. Bragging rights are hard to beat.”
