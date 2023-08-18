U.S. senators representing Virginia are working to create a Shenandoah Mountain Scenic Area to protect the region’s headwaters and access to outdoor recreation. If approved, the Shenandoah Mountain Act would create a nearly 93,000-acre scenic area in the state’s Rockingham, Augusta and Highland counties.
“The Shenandoah Mountain area is home to critical watersheds, flourishing wildlife and some of our commonwealth’s most beautiful landscapes,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), who with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) introduced the legislation this summer. “Last year, I was so excited to hike Ramsey’s Draft to see the beauty of the area firsthand.”
The scenic area would include four wilderness areas with 10 peaks higher than 4,000 feet and 15 miles of trails for hikers and other recreational uses. The area also includes the headwaters for the Potomac and James rivers, which supply drinking water to residents throughout the region. The cold mountain waters are a stronghold for native brook trout and at-risk species, including the Cow Knob and Shenandoah Mountain salamanders.
Kaine said in a press release that he hiked the Shenandoah Mountain trail in May 2022 to learn more about what protections are needed for the scenic area. Warner also recently visited the mountains.
Scientists at James Madison University have estimated that the lands within the proposed scenic area are generating $13.7 million per year in local benefits, including the value of water and energy supplies. The tourism economy of the region generated nearly $729 million in 2021, according to a press release.
The legislation is supported by a long list of local tourism and outdoors groups. The Southern Environmental Law Center launched a campaign to protect the Shenandoah Mountains in 2022. The center said a scenic designation would protect the mountain area’s recreational assets while prohibiting logging and industrial development like gas drilling and pipeline construction.
