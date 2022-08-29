A controversial plan for widening congested highways in the Washington, DC, area has gotten the “go” sign from the Biden administration.
The Federal Highway Administration issued a “record of decision” on Aug. 25 endorsing the Maryland Department of Transportation’s plan to add toll lanes to the western portion of the Capital Beltway as well as to a major feeder route, Interstate 270. It also involves replacing and widening the 60-year-old American Legion Bridge that carries traffic over the Potomac River.
Gov. Larry Hogan called the federal approval “a major milestone” and said the state is “ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
The $7.6 billion project has the backing of the region’s business leaders and some local officials, who say it is needed to address some of the nation’s worst traffic jams.
But other local officials, community leaders and many environmentalists oppose it. They argue that it will degrade local waterways, harm disadvantaged communities, add to climate-warming air pollution and encroach on parkland and cultural and historic sites. Critics also contend that the state’s deal with a private development group to finance and build the toll lanes would mostly benefit affluent commuters while leaving poorer ones stuck in gridlock.
Approval from the highway administration, which makes the project eligible for federal funding, came less than a month after federal officials notified Maryland that their review of the project’s many environmental impacts had been put on hold. Hogan responded by publicly pressing for the project, saying that federal bureaucratic delays had driven construction costs up 20%. He said the state has applied for a federal grant to cover the increased costs.
The approved plan has been substantially scaled back from the version the state proposed five years ago. Then, state officials wanted to widen virtually the entire Maryland portion of the Interstate 495. The revision avoids displacing any homes or businesses. It also pledges to give commuter buses free access to the toll lanes and provide bicyclists and pedestrians with a shared path over the Potomac on the new, widened bridge.
The revised plan also shrinks the amount of parkland and other cultural sites that would be affected by the widening. For instance, it now proposes to reduce disturbance of the historic Morningstar Moses Cemetery, a burial ground bordering the Beltway that was founded in the late 1800s for a small Black community in the Cabin John area. It likewise promises that bridge work will impact only a sliver of Plummers Island, a rugged 12-acre wilderness in the Potomac that for 120 years has been a local biological research preserve.
“It is exactly the kind of bold and forward-thinking solution that Marylanders have been crying out for, for years if not decades,” Hogan declared.
Those revisions have not mollified critics. “We are very concerned,” said Robert Soreng, president of the Washington Biologists Field Club. The group of more than 100 scientists remains opposed to the damage the project would do to the island.
Josh Tulkin, director of the Maryland Sierra Club, said he was disappointed by the federal decision but declared that “this is not the final word on this fundamentally flawed project.”
Tulkin noted that the developer still does not have a construction partner and a losing bidder has filed a legal challenge to the contract award. Meanwhile, he said, both major party candidates for governor have expressed reservations about the project. He said the Sierra Club and other opponents are studying the federal decision and “considering our legal options.”
“We’re not going to fix the region’s traffic problems by widening highways, ignoring climate change and signing over control of critical transportation infrastructure to a foreign corporation for the next 50 years,” Tulkin said.
