At the end of a 15-hour meeting that stretched overnight, the Prince William County (VA) Board of Supervisors on Nov. 2 approved a plan that paves the way for data center development on land that drains to a regional water supply. The 5-2 vote came just before 10 a.m. following a meeting that had started at 7 p.m. the previous evening.
One of the two Republican supervisors who voted against the project, Jeanine Lawson, called the board’s approval a “bold pillage of environmental land” and “dismissal of public concern.” Board Chair Ann Wheeler, a Democrat, meanwhile, questioned whether the more than 30 environmental groups who came out against the project “have all the information.”
Nearly 400 people signed up to deliver public comments in-person and online over the contentious Prince William Digital Gateway project, many of them staying up all night to do so. This was the third time a meeting on the subject started on the evening of one day and stretched overnight.
The zoning approval sets the stage for the development of data centers on 2,100 acres next to Manassas National Battlefield Park, on land currently designated for agricultural use and open space, with limited residential development.
The five Democrats on the board who voted for the project cited the need for additional tax revenue. Language encouraging the protection of certain historical resources and assessing environmental impacts was added to the resolution before approval.
Data centers have generated millions of dollars in tax revenue for nearby Loudoun County, VA, which spent decades amassing the largest concentration of such facilities in the world. Approving plans for the Digital Gateway places Prince William County on a fast track to soon eclipse Loudoun’s acreage of data centers.
Opponents of the development, including the environmental groups and 50 homeowners’ associations, say they will continue to fight the project as it seeks future approvals.
