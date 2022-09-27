For the first time since 2004, Pennsylvania has a new state park. Three of them, actually — as well as a former mining area that will be turned into a playground for motorized offroad vehicles even as it is environmentally restored.
The new parks in eastern Pennsylvania, largely made possible by revenue from natural gas fracking operations on state forestland, were announced Sept. 27 by Gov. Tom Wolf, who spoke at one of the new parks in York County.
All three are open to the public immediately, though with limited visitor amenities until management plans and new facilities are put in place.
All of the new parks are in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. They include Big Elk Creek State Park, containing 1,712 acres once owned by the du Pont family and later the Strawbridge family. The southeastern Pennsylvania property, when combined with the adjacent 5,300-acre Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area in Maryland, will be one of the largest public green spaces in the Mid-Atlantic region.
At Susquehanna Riverlands State Park, another 1,044 acres along the lower Susquehanna in York County preserves a view of the river in the fastest-growing area of the state.
And a 669-acre acquisition on an oxbow of the North Branch of the Susquehanna has led to Vosburg Neck State Park. It’s a first for the Endless Mountains region of Wyoming County, which until now was one of only four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties without a state park.
“These are all serving areas with a growing need and growing demand for recreation that is not being met,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. She noted that, undoubtably because of the pandemic, visitors to state parks increased from 37 million in 2019 to nearly 47 million in 2020 and 42 million in 2021.
Here are short profiles of the three parks and future site for offroad vehicles. All have working names until the public helps choose permanent ones.
Big Elk Creek State Park
The acreage consists of former private estates purchased in 2010 and 2020 by the state, The Conservation Fund, Chester County and Mt. Cuba Center, a botanical garden in nearby Hockessin, DE. It will offer hiking, mountain biking, equestrian trails, water access, stream restoration and more.
The park features 190 acres of floodplains, 600 acres of woodland, 100 acres of native grass meadows, 800 acres of farmland and 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek. The creation of pollinator meadows and more than 300 acres of streamside forest buffers are planned in 2024.
Big Elk Creek is one of the few tributaries in Pennsylvania that flow directly into the Chesapeake Bay. More than 2 miles of the state line separate it from Maryland’s Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area.
Vosburg Neck State Park
Wrapped inside an oxbow bend of the Susquehanna River’s North Branch, the park is mostly forested and includes a remnant of a canal system from the 1800s, a historic cemetery and a tunnel on an abandoned railroad.
The outside bend has steep cliffs with spectacular views across the river. Trails already exist on the property, which the state is purchasing from the North Branch Land Trust. Water access for paddlers and trailered boats will be expanded.
Intended as a day use park, it will eventually have picnic facilities, restrooms, parking lots and interpretive stations.
Susquehanna Riverlands State Park
Purchased from a family that accrued the riverside woodlands and farm country over 100 years, this park includes nearly 1 mile of shoreline along the Susquehanna River and 1.5 miles along Codorus Creek, through a gorge popular with whitewater paddlers.
Its bluffs offer vistas of the historic Shocks Mill stone arch railroad bridge and, across the river, Lancaster County farmland. Along with an adjacent 1,041-acre natural area owned by the Lancaster Conservancy, it protects the last large, wooded area along the Susquehanna in the Lancaster, York and Harrisburg triangle.
The Lancaster Conservancy had taken steps to acquire the “once in a lifetime” property but decided to sell it to the state which has more resources to develop river access and build out infrastructure.
The acquisition is important for the Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape, an effort launched by the conservancy, DCNR and the Susquehanna National Heritage Area in 2010 to protect the ribbon of scenic and historic land along both shores of the river in Lancaster and York counties and to promote eco-tourism.
“The whole vision of the Susquehanna River is a mosaic of natural lands. It was time for DCNR to step up and own a piece of this mosaic,” Dunn said.
Catawissa Motorized Recreation Area
Under pressure to provide more opportunities for the growing number of motorized offroad vehicles, DCNR has purchased the former private Paragon Adventure Park on abandoned coal land.
The agency plans to make the 5,600-acre property a destination for safe and environmentally sound roaming by all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and offroad vehicles. Mountain biking and hiking will likely be included.
The property, which had been closed for 10 years, was purchased partly with funds from the state’s liquid fuels tax on gasoline and other fuels. It’s a new use of money mainly earmarked for the construction and repairs of public roads.
The tract will be managed as a section of the widely scattered Weiser State Forest. It has significant ecological features: bogs and wetlands, rock outcroppings, rare plant habitat and a stand of old-growth hemlocks. Off-roading will be restricted to less sensitive areas, state officials said.
The site also has scars from past abuse, and officials said a significant amount of money will be poured into treating acid mine drainage and managing the land more sustainably.
It is expected to open by late summer 2023.
