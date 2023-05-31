A national nonprofit is suing an Orange County, VA, board over its approval of a “mega-development” on largely forested land — with potential historic value — adjacent to the Wilderness National Battlefield Park. The filing in Orange County Circuit Court contends that the county made “substantive” procedural flaws while approving the largest mixed-use development project in the rural locality’s history.
American Battlefield Trust, which focuses on preserving and protecting the country’s war-storied landscapes, filed suit on May 24 against the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The Friends of Wilderness Battlefield, Inc., and Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, Inc., as well as a few residents, joined the nonprofit in the lawsuit.
The county planning commission deliberated over the proposal for nearly 100 days before narrowly recommending the project to the Board of Supervisors. The board voted 4–1 in late April to approve the project, rezoning a heavily forested property measuring about four square miles — part of the Germanna-Wilderness Area — to allow a mix of residential, commercial and light industrial development interspersed with parks and open spaces. Known as Wilderness Crossing, the development is intended to occur in phases over the next 40 years.
“To approve a project of this scale and magnitude without conducting analysis of the impacts to the hundreds of surrounding acres of protected historic landscape is unacceptable,” said American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan, “as was the county’s complete lack of response to repeated requests by the preservation community and the National Park Service to meet and discuss our concerns.”
Duncan added in a press release that the rezoned area represents part of the historical footprint of the battle that occurred there in May 1864 and could contain additional historic and archaeological resources.
The Piedmont Environmental Council initially opposed plans to develop the property because of suspected gold mine contamination in the soils. In the months before the project was approved, the developer also greatly expanded the amount of land within the project’s footprint that could be used for data center development, in response to recent market demand.
