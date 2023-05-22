Jim Jamieson doesn’t know how his Colonial era farmstead in hilly Western Maryland came to be called Still Work.
Does it mean there was always “still work” to be done? Could it have to do with the sense of “stillness” evoked by the bucolic landscape? Or was it referring to the type of “still” that produces whiskey? All he can say for sure is that the name appeared on an early deed, and it stuck.
But of those explanations, Jamieson has a clear favorite: “I think it’s the stillness of the place that captures me,” he said on a recent spring morning, standing on a knoll with a pastoral vista of his property. “It’s one of the few places that’s quiet.”
Nearly five years ago, the retired environmental attorney began exploring how he could keep it that way. Along the way, the preservation effort grew from protecting a single property to involving 10 separate parcels encompassing more than 1,000 acres of rural Frederick County.
After much research, Jamieson and his allies realized that to save their beloved farms from the ever-expanding Acela Corridor, they would have to get creative. The result, ratified by a unanimous Frederick County Council vote in April, was the creation of Maryland’s first locally designated rural historic district.
The move places strict limits on any changes to the exteriors of the historic buildings in the district, with the county’s Historic Preservation Commission responsible for signing off on alterations. To ensure the viability of the agricultural operations, the sides agreed to limit the commission to an advisory role on any improvements proposed outside the immediate surroundings of the historic structures.
Participation is voluntary. So, what’s in it for the owners? Besides the tax credits, they are eligible for county grants of up to $50,000 available for historic preservation and restoration projects. The same project can receive the funding more than once.
The new district can be a model for other local governments and property owners trying to spare rural land from development, said Amanda Whitmore, the Frederick County historic preservation planner who helped shepherd the proposal.
“This is a unique district that does not exist in the state of Maryland, so we’re kind of guinea pigs for how this works,” she told the county council.
The Peace and Plenty Rural Historic District, as it is called, lies about 5 miles west of the town of Mt. Airy. It is within a 40-mile drive of both Baltimore and Washington, DC, making its ample real estate attractive to subdivision developers. Since 2000, the Frederick County’s population has grown 40%, to about 270,000 people.
Jamieson’s farm is typical of agricultural operations in the district. The farmer who leases the land alternates between growing corn and soybeans.
From an environmental perspective, extending the life of a farm falls short of restoring the acreage to its natural state, Jamieson acknowledged. But he said he has taken steps across the farm to limit how much nutrients and sediment escape into local waterways and eventually into the Chesapeake Bay. He views its current status as preferable to the likely replacement: more suburban sprawl.
“Don’t compare this to the Garden of Eden,” he said. “Compare this to the alternative.”
His wife’s parents purchased the Still Work property in the 1960s. The farmhouse, originally built beginning in 1750, continues to serve as a residence.
When Jamieson and Whitmore started their work in 2018, most of the land within what would become the rural historic district was already protected under agricultural preservation easements. That offers legal protection to the farmland, but it doesn’t include the farmhouses or other buildings.
A districtwide historical survey revealed about 50 “contributing resources” – buildings and sites dating to no later than 1940. The most notable are the farmhouses, each made of stone or brick and dating from 1760 to 1837.
The properties at first may seem disconnected, Jamieson said. Each is primarily accessed by a separate driveway from a county road. But there remains an internal network of crushed limestone lanes that allows for circulation among the farms.
The historical period at the center of the preservation effort reaches back to the 1730s, when European settlers began pushing their way inland to farm. The primary commodity at the time was tobacco, but they also raised, among other things, wheat, rye, corn, hay and potatoes.
The owners were “rural elites,” according to historical documents. One of the main residences, the William Downey house, was the site of Western Maryland’s first Masonic Lodge meeting. (The name “Peace and Plenty” originates with this property’s historic deeds.)
Some of the district’s earliest families built their growing fortunes with forced labor. At least four families within the district held enslaved people, with the largest gripping about 100 people in bondage, according to the county’s research.
There is no longer evidence above ground of the district’s slave-holding past, but some may exist underground, Whitmore said.
Historic districts are typically reserved for clusters of buildings in older urban centers. If they do crop up in the country, they are usually centered around a historic village, Whitmore said. Other preservation avenues, she added, didn’t quite fit Peace and Plenty’s needs.
The Maryland Historical Trust identifies historic properties and districts, but their saying-so carries no regulatory bite. Meanwhile, the National Register of Historic Places has a designation for rural historic places, but being listed doesn’t include design-review oversight.
Historic structures within the new Frederick County district can be torn down, with approval from the historic preservation commission, Whitmore said. But such decisions are typically only made if a building has deteriorated beyond repair and poses a safety risk.
Bringing the buildings under protection in the Peace and Plenty district was the missing piece of the preservation puzzle, said Nicholas Redding, executive director of Preservation Maryland, a nonprofit that works to save the state’s built history.
“We can preserve land,” he said, “but if we don’t have the structures and the buildings that help tell those stories then we’re missing a piece of that preservation.”
