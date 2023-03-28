A 2,600-acre property with suspected gold mine contamination along the Rapidan River in Orange County, VA, could become the largest mixed-use development project in the rural county’s history.
Such a rezoning would allow the heavily forested property — part of the Germanna-Wilderness Area — to become a mix of residential, commercial and light industrial development interspersed with parks and open spaces. Known as Wilderness Crossing, the development would happen in phases over the next 40 years.
A county planning commission has been deliberating over the proposal for nearly 100 days and must submit a recommendation to the county’s Board of Supervisors by mid-April for that board to make the ultimate decision. The developer, KEG III Associates LLC, has made several changes to their original proposal at the planning commissioners’ request. At a meeting on March 23, the commissioners requested still more revisions before deferring their vote on the project to April 6.
One key change is that the developer has agreed to participate in the state’s voluntary remediation program to address any gold mining contamination that’s discovered during construction. But some groups who raised initial concerns about developing land that’s likely contaminated with mercury from decades of pre-regulations mining say that “voluntary” doesn’t go far enough.
“It will … be extremely important that all remediation actions be seen through to completion,” representatives from the Southern Environmental Law Center and Piedmont Environmental Council wrote in a February letter to the Orange County Planning Commission. “The current proffer language reflects only a statement of the applicant’s intent to begin [the programs] … not a commitment to remain in those programs through final remediation.”
A December 2022 report found that Virginia’s existing regulatory framework is ill-equipped to handle modern gold mining, which can impact the environment unless precautions are in place. The state’s regulations also do not provide many options for property owners whose land may have been contaminated by a long legacy of unregulated mining in one of the nation’s first gold-producing states.
Meanwhile, the complexity of the Orange County project — and potential concerns — have grown since the project was first proposed two years ago.
Most recently, revisions increased the amount of land within the project’s footprint that could be rezoned for light industrial uses, from 150 acres to 732 acres. That zoning category could include data centers and distribution warehouses, a change many of the 30 residents who spoke at a hearing in March strongly opposed.
The developer agreed to cap the amount of space potentially set aside for data centers to just less than 5 million square feet. But the planning commission does not know exactly what the developer intends to use that land for because some of its plans are protected by a nondisclosure agreement with a few members of the Board of Supervisors. At a work session in February, the developer confirmed that the revision is due to changes in the data center market, which has been growing rapidly across Northern Virginia in recent months.
“We’ve been tracking this for two years now as it has gone through the process and has changed … from something primarily residential and commercial to something that is, in our eyes, primarily about data centers and warehouses,” Max Hokit, state and local relations associate with American Battlefield Trust, said at a March hearing. His nonprofit works to protect places like the Wilderness National Battlefield Park, which shares a border with the proposed project.
Chief among the concerns expressed about potential data centers is whether they will impact the sights and sounds of the historic, rural area. The proposed project would allow for light industrial buildings up to 80 feet in height, which Hokit said would impact the viewshed of the national park. Data centers and their generators are inherently noisy unless special accommodations are made, and additional truck traffic would likely accompany distribution warehouses of any kind. Orange County does not have a noise ordinance limiting such impacts.
One planning commissioner explicitly asked the developer to consider adding a proffer to the proposal that would not allow data centers or “Amazon-type” distribution warehouses on the property.
“It’s clear from what the public said, we don’t want data centers and truck traffic,” Commissioner Bryan Nicol said.
Some of the commissioners also voiced concerns about the impact that adding potentially thousands of new residential units would have on drinking water supplies.
Orange County relies on the Rapidan River to supply drinking water, which as of the 2020 census included just 36,254 residents. A severe drought in 2002 forced the county to enact water restrictions — and to begin discussing the need to create drinking water reservoirs, especially as the county grows.
In response to those concerns, the developer has set aside two areas of land to potentially create one or two reservoirs. But Nicol said such a reservoir would need to be in the works as soon as a development like this is approved to accommodate the additional residents in the event of a drought.
Commissioners also said a broader economic analysis is needed to determine whether a development of this scale and complexity would be a net benefit to the county’s budget or a drain. Planning Commission Chair Donald Brooks said the commission asked the supervisors to hire an outside firm to do such an analysis and was told no. He said that he plans to ask again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.