Northern Virginia has long been home to high concentrations of data centers: warehouse-like buildings filled with the computers that, from this one region, enable about 70% of the world’s online activity.
But residents and county governments there are beginning to weigh the industry’s economic benefits against the environmental costs. Those costs include increased stormwater runoff from buildings and parking lots, air pollution from backup generators and, perhaps above all, the pressure that energy-intensive cloud computing puts on local power grids.
And — when Virginia regulators considered waiving certain environmental requirements for some data centers this spring — those concerns began to reach a tipping point.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in late January proposed a variance that would, in some counties, relax restrictions on data centers’ use of backup generators during the summer, when projections indicate that the local power grid will be unable to keep up with energy demands. Although cleaner technologies are available, the vast majority of these generators burn diesel fuel, releasing pollutants that pose risks to human and environmental health.
The energy shortfall has been anticipated since last year, when Dominion Energy first said it had not upgraded electric transmission infrastructure fast enough to keep up with the rapid growth of data centers. But DEQ proposed the initial variance on a short timeline early this year.
After a contentious public meeting, the data center industry asked state regulators in March to limit the scope of the variance to Loudoun County. (It previously included Fairfax and Prince William counties as well.) Then, before a second public meeting in April, the same industry spokesman asked DEQ to withdraw the variance altogether, citing concerns that it was not necessary and that the measure might not be in line with federal law. DEQ did just that, withdrawing the proposed variance on April 12.
But the broader problems that set the stage for this variance have not been solved — and environmental groups and homeowners’ associations now have their hackles up.
PJM Interconnection, the organization that coordinates electricity transmission in 13 states and Washington, DC, warned in a February report that “the proliferation of high-demand data centers in the region” is driving an unsustainable growth in energy demand. According to the report, that increase — coupled with the retirement of older power generation facilities, supply chain problems and waitlist issues for additional renewable energy facilities — will perpetuate the problem of regional energy needs “outpacing the construction of new resources.”
Meanwhile, counties outside of Loudoun’s fairly saturated market for data centers have been approving new data center developments at breakneck pace. Localized energy generation concerns — even if they currently impact just a few data centers in Loudoun County — have shed light on a broader suite of concerns about the pace and lack of oversight of data center development in Northern Virginia.
Regional growth
Counties west and south of Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William — such as Fauquier and Orange — are beginning to see more data center proposals as global demand continues to rise. Some of the most recent projects were narrowly approved by local boards, despite their proximity to national parks and battlefields, schools and neighborhoods, as well as their expected contribution of stormwater into already impaired waterways — and, in one case, a struggling drinking water reservoir.
Bill Wright, a Gainesville resident, opposed changes to Prince William County’s comprehensive plan that made way for expansive data center projects. He said that a disjointed and localized approach to approving projects has set the stage for “the crisis in electrical grid strain we are facing.”
“The data center industry is way out over its skis and requires more responsible regulation,” Wright said. “If we know this industry is the source of the problem, the onus should be on them to be part of the solution.”
Instead, in addition to the proposed air variance, Virginia legislators at the end of February approved an expansion of sales tax exemptions and grant funds for data center companies looking to locate in the state.
This followed an announcement in January that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish several new data center campuses in Virginia. Meanwhile, a bill proposing a statewide study of the water and energy use impacts of data center developments died in committee in February.
Chris Miller, president of the Piedmont Environmental Council in Virginia, called that level of investment by a single industry in just one state unprecedented. By his calculations, it could mean more than a million acres of land being given over to data centers, solar panels and related uses.
“Virginia is being targeted for housing Amazon’s entire global cloud services,” Miller said. “So Virginia is going to be bearing not only that infrastructure — the data center footprint — but all those companies are trying to use ground-based solar to be ‘green.’”
The variance considered for generator emissions this summer has made Northern Virginia’s 275 data centers a fresh target for environmental concerns, especially for residents who live near them. The physical footprint of data handling and storage is no longer out-of-sight, out-of-mind for some Virginians. And they’re wondering if there’s any way to limit the region’s no-strings-attached invitations to the industry.
“The data center industry is taking over our area,” said Spencer Snakard, president of Protect Fauquier, at a hearing in February. And it’s “at our cost.”
The Fauquier group formed in 2022 to oppose a data center project in Warrenton that its town council approved by a 4–3 vote this February. Ten residents and the group Citizens for Fauquier County filed a lawsuit in March against the Warrenton Town Council on behalf of residents directly impacted by the project.
Meanwhile, boards in Prince William County and Orange County have recently approved new projects, despite vocal opposition from residents. In Orange County, data centers were added at the last minute to the scope of an already contested development.
Heads in the clouds
Data center issues like those unfolding in Northern Virginia are taking place across the country and internationally. Steven Gonzalez Monserrate, a Ph.D. candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a “cloud anthropologist” who studies the human and environmental impacts of cloud computing and data storage. The larger the footprint of the industry grows, he said, the more it comes into conflict with other ideas for how land, water and energy should be allocated in a region.
“What I’ve found when we’re talking about the environmental impacts of data centers is [that] it’s very localized,” Monserrate said.
Monserrate has studied clusters of data centers across the world and the rising conflicts they create. Environmentalists in Ireland have pushed back on the industry that one group said was on track to consume 17% of the small country’s power generation in 2021, conflicting with Ireland’s ambitious climate goals. There were also concerns about the chemicals used to treat cooling water before it is discharged to waterways.
Internet technology companies, he said, sometimes try to get ahead of a country’s renewable energy requirements by making their own commitments. Such “self-regulation” is part of a project called the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact in Europe, which aims to meet Europe’s aggressive carbon neutrality goals on a voluntary basis.
“But that’s in anticipation that the [EU] is going to start regulating them more,” Monserrate said.
Other countries have begun to push back on data center approvals, too. The Republic of Singapore passed a three-year moratorium on new data center projects in 2019 after a period in which their growth rate appeared unsustainable.
In the United States, high volumes of water used by data center cooling systems in Arizona have pitted the industry against farmers and localities during drought.
Often, counties and cities initially welcome data centers for the influx of tax revenue they generate. And concerns about energy consumption are at least temporarily assuaged by green energy and carbon-neutral commitments from companies like Amazon and Google.
In Virginia, one of the literal costs of expanding data centers is that Dominion ratepayers are the ones who will fund expansions of the transmission line network, even though they are not driving additional demand.
Virginians’ projected energy load over the next 15 years would hold steady or go down were it not for the influx of data centers coming onto the grid, according to Dominion projections used in a PJM report.
Meanwhile, the world’s appetite for data consumption seems to grow exponentially with the introduction of new technologies. (Using artificial intelligence to write a report, for example, requires vastly more cloud computing than a person using a search engine.)
When asked if moderating personal data use could help, Monserrate said it would be hard for people to make a dent by cutting, say, their streaming service, because overall demand exists and data companies are constantly adding servers to keep up with it.
While there is no putting the data-use genie back in the proverbial bottle, there are innovations that could reduce the physical footprint of data storage. But Monserrate said the pace of such innovation is held in check by what he describes as a “resignation that this is the only cloud [technology] that there ever could be or ever was.”
Still, some scientists are working on data storage that uses less space, such as synthetic DNA, while others are using lasers to etch data onto silica instead of cobalt and lithium.
In the near term, Monserrate said that because the impacts tend to be localized, the solutions will need to be, too.
“Try to bring attention to the issue,” he said, reflecting on dynamics that have led to changes in how data centers are regulated internationally. “In the history of this issue, you can see the moment when the environmental impacts of these things became an issue of concern for the companies. That was only after environmental protests of various kinds.”
