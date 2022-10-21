A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects.
The largest data center proposal, called the Prince William Digital Gateway, would rezone 2,100 acres of land next to Manassas National Battlefield Park currently designated for agricultural and environmental uses. The proposal originally came from a coalition of residents who say that the conversion of their farms and properties near Interstate 66 to data centers is inevitable and would like to sell the land while they can.
Data centers have generated millions of dollars in tax revenue for nearby Loudoun County, VA, which spent decades amassing the largest concentration of such facilities in the world.
Prince William County already has set aside land for data centers in its comprehensive plan and offers the industry a lower tax rate than Loudoun County. But officials say there is still more demand than available land.
If the Digital Gateway and a handful of other projects in Prince William’s pipeline are approved, the county’s data center footprint could quickly eclipse Loudoun’s. New data center proposals are now driving a conversation about what the future of Prince William County should look like — with many competing narratives.
Backers of the data center projects say the development will bring in tax revenue to improve schools and other facilities. But many of those advocates who have spoken up during public comment periods also intend to sell their land to the developers for up to $1 million per acre.
Those who oppose the projects say the county is going against its own comprehensive plan, which has designated a concentrated area for data center development.
“If they’re not willing to stick to their comprehensive plan, they will not be able to fight [data center development] anywhere,” said Kathy Kulick, who leads a coalition of more than 50 homeowners’ associations opposed to the projects. “If you can build it here — next to a national park and on a drinking water reservoir — then it will go everywhere.”
In mid-September, the county’s planning commission narrowly advanced with a 4-3 vote and one abstention a comprehensive plan amendment that makes way for the contentious Digital Gateway project. The decision came after a public hearing that started at 7 p.m. on a Wednesday night and ended after 5 a.m. the next day, with more than 200 people signed up to comment.
That commission’s recommendation now goes before the county Board of Supervisors, which is expected to make a decision on the project as early as Nov. 1.
More than 30 regional and national organizations, including the National Park Service and Virginia Department of Forestry, are saying that the project’s impacts could be “irreversible.”
“Development is not imminent unless county decisions make it imminent,” said Kyle Hart, Mid-Atlantic program manager for the National Parks and Conservation Association. “You cannot find one environmental group in the state of Virginia or nationally that thinks this [project] is a good idea.”
The association hosted a rally and press conference before the planning commission meeting on Sept. 14. Since then, organizations engaged with the issue have also signed onto letters urging regional and national elected officials to get involved. So far, none have.
That could be, in part, because of the unique political dynamics unfolding around the projects. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a Republican representing Brentsville on the board, has been the most vocal opponent of unrestrained data center development, citing in particular the project’s possible impacts on the environment.
“The reality is this will just be the first domino, and that’s why there are so many concerns about what this will do to our rural area and, frankly, to our watershed,” Lawson said during a June 7 meeting after presentations from water quality experts who she had invited to speak about the project. “Some of my colleagues are saying, ‘Prince William County’s gonna change.’ Well, that’s code for, ‘We’re going to develop our rural area.’”
One of the two other Republicans on the Board of Supervisors, Peter Candland, has recused himself from votes on the topic because he is among the property owners who intend to sell their land to data centers. Residents living in his Gainesville district have begun a recall for his position.
“He’s no longer representing us,” said Taysha King, who lives in Gainesville’s Oak Valley neighborhood.
Democrats on the board, including Chair Ann Wheeler, have downplayed the environmental concerns at meetings, pointing to opportunities to preserve trees and open space on a portion of the project’s acreage. Requirements that the developers do so, though, were removed from the planning commission’s recommendations by a letter that got last-minute approval in September. The 31-page letter, which some board members and the public had not seen before the meeting, came from data center developers and suggested stripping wildlife corridors, open space and stormwater reduction measures from the plan before approving it to provide developers more “flexibility.”
Environmental advocates are concerned that some of the regional and federal representatives who have battled projects like these in the past, typically Democrats, may not go to bat over them against other Democrats in Prince William County.
Conservation groups are also concerned about the decision-making process for projects that involve lucrative, emerging industries like data centers and the tech giants that fuel their expansion. Their letter to state and federal leaders states that, while tax revenues from data centers can be hard to ignore, decisionmakers may not be considering the “long-term tangible and intangible environmental costs.”
Hart of the Parks Association reiterated an alternative that others have suggested: the county could increase its tax rate on data centers to generate immediate revenue while taking more time to consider the proposals and their impacts. Prince William County raised its business property tax rate on computers and peripherals from $1.50 per $100 of assessed value to $1.65 this summer. But that is still below Loudoun County’s rate of $4.20. Increasing the tax rate, he and others have said, could produce a similar bump in revenue without devoting more land to data centers.
The Prince William board unanimously agreed in August to study how the data center projects would impact water quality, but decisions about the project will probably be made before that study is complete. One of the primary concerns is how the additional development would impact the Occoquan Reservoir, which supplies 30-40% of the drinking water to portions of Prince William and Fairfax counties in Northern Virginia.
