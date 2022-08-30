Virginia has added 59 acres of forested wetlands to its Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve in Stafford County. According to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, the expansion will provide protected habitat for bald eagles, great blue herons, at least 25 species of waterfowl, several rare plant populations and many neotropical migratory birds.
A year ago, the state agency identified the property called Accokeek Bottomlands as a high-priority acquisition opportunity to increase protection for Crow’s Nest, an ecological sanctuary within a rapidly developing area near Fredericksburg. Its location, along the preserve’s previous northwest boundary, preserves a visual and ecological buffer along a main public access route.
Purchase of the land from the Bowling family was made possible in part by a partnership with the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust. Private donors also contributed.
“It is a great day for anyone who loves this special place,” said Alan Rowsome, the trust’s director.
The acquisition brings the size of the preserve to 3,115 acres. A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the expansion is expected this fall and will be open to the public. Details will be provided at nvct.org.
