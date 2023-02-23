The jury is still out over whether we trust artificial intelligence with journalism and art. But, in the right hands, the technology could help the Chesapeake Bay region do something it hasn’t ever done well: track wetlands.
A team at the nonprofit Chesapeake Conservancy has developed an “AI deep learning” model that can map wetlands with 94% accuracy. The results of the project were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Science of the Total Environment.
For the project, the team fed thousands of data points into a machine-learning model, which mimics a brain’s ability to assimilate information, to enable it to identify wetlands. These landscapes can take the form of marshes, swamps or vernal ponds, to name a few.
“We do hope this will eventually influence policy at the local, state and Baywide scale and beyond,” said Joel Dunn, president and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines wetlands as areas where water covers the soil or is present at varying times of the year. Applying that definition has been the subject of legal wrangling and back-and-forth policymaking since the Clean Water Act first declared in 1972 that certain wetlands and waterways should be protected.
Debates over the legal definition, along with outdated information about where wetlands have existed historically, makes it hard to clearly delineate wetlands on maps. Satellite imagery helps, but it brings challenges, too.
“The difficulty of mapping wetlands comes down to their variability in space and time,” said Mike Evans, a senior data scientist with the conservancy. “If you think about what a forest looks like from above, it’s green and trees. [From above,] wetlands can look like a forest or like a marsh. That changes from location to location and also throughout the course of the year.”
The AI technology could produce better maps and make it easier for developers and conservationists to leave more wetlands intact when planning projects. The work could even identify properties where wetland restoration might be a good fit.
The conservancy has already used high-resolution data from aerial images to track changes in land use across the Bay watershed. The results last year showed that tree canopy was being lost more quickly than previously realized.
To map wetlands, the team trained the computer model using data from three areas across the country — in Minnesota, Delaware and New York — that have a variety of wetland types. That data included aerial and satellite imagery and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data that use sensors to detect variations in the landscape. They tested the model by asking it to examine an area of Nebraska with an outdated wetlands analysis.
The model was able to identify wetlands with 10% more accuracy than the outdated data sets used to train it. The program even showed, in some cases, where wetlands would be if development had not occurred, based on patterns it identified in the landscape.
“It doesn’t just regurgitate the data that is fed to it,” said Susan Minnemeyer, the vice president of climate strategy at the conservancy. “The model is trying to understand the relationships between data sets.”
A combination of recent technological advancements made it the right time to do this work, Evans said. Experts can now use cloud computing to do work that previously required banks of super computers. At the same time, advancements in remote sensing data and machine deep learning, which uses artificial neural networks to process complex layers of information, have come online.
Humans have undervalued the ecological importance of wetlands for hundreds of years, filling them in to reduce mosquito populations or build infrastructure. In the process, North America has lost an estimated 36.5% of its wetlands since 1900, said Kumar Mainali, data science lead on the wetlands mapping project.
But scientists now know the crucial role wetlands play in maintaining water quality and supporting wildlife while reducing erosion, storm damage and flooding. Wetlands also store more carbon than rainforests, keeping gases that contribute to climate change out of the atmosphere.
The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement has a goal of creating or reestablishing 85,000 acres of wetlands and enhancing an additional 150,000 acres of degraded wetlands by 2025. But the state-federal partnership was only about 19% of the way to that goal by 2021.
Despite the necessity of wetlands, agencies have struggled to keep track of these environments, which are so subject to change. Land subsidence and sea level rise on the coasts can chip away at wetlands or push the habitats into new areas. Development that hardens previously soggy areas can also change how water moves across a much broader area.
One of the benefits of an AI approach to tracking wetlands is that it can be updated to account for changes in the environment, Evans said. These “living” maps can be used to direct field technicians, who often need to spend time on the ground confirming the presence of wetland species, for example.
The model was informed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wetlands Inventory. But it was also able to make improvements over areas of the national data set that were last updated as far back as the 1970s or ‘80s. Some of the oldest wetlands data was compiled using aerial photographs.
“The data that we rely on to minimize impacts to wetlands is distressingly outdated,” said Becca Madsen, a manager at the Environmental Policy Innovation Center and a former researcher at EPRI, an independent energy research institute that supported the conservancy’s project. Meanwhile, “the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects that will have an impact on the landscape. There has never been a better time to invest in updating our nation’s wetland data.”
The conservancy’s Dunn agrees. He is trying to get funding for a much larger data layer covering an entire region — possibly the Chesapeake Bay watershed — which he estimates would cost about $450,000. The work already done, which included hiring two scientists with doctorates in this type of work, was supported by EPRI, the Grayce B. Kerr Fund and Lincoln Electric System in Nebraska.
“We’re at the dawn of a new era,” Dunn said, “which is the application of AI and machine learning to some of the most challenging conservation problems of our time.”
