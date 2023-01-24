Members of a historic Black community in central Virginia are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to make their ongoing concerns a case study for environmental justice. But progress has been slow.
Representatives from the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region held an online meeting with a handful of advocates from the Brown Grove community on Oct. 31. The meeting was supposed to include Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, but he was called away to another engagement at the last minute. Also on the call were anthropologists and environmental justice experts who have taken an interest in the community’s plight.
On the call, Renada Harris of the Brown Grove Preservation Group asked the EPA representatives to conduct an “environmental risk assessment” or some similar study that would add up the cumulative impacts of several industrial facilities located in such close proximity to residents. This would include testing for air, stream and well-water quality in the Brown Grove area to assess whether residents are enduring a higher cumulative load of pollution.
“Each of the individual pollutants may fall within acceptable levels. But when you look at the aggregate impact of all of those together on the community, it can be staggering,” said Melissa Hartman, a board member from the organization Resolutions Addressing Systemic & Structural Racism, during the call.
The Brown Grove community, about 8 miles north of Richmond in Hanover County, was in the midst of fighting the approval of a sprawling grocery distribution center when the state recognized the community as a rural historic district — only the second of its kind in Virginia — in June 2021. Many of the current residents of Brown Grove trace their lineage back to Caroline Dobson Morris, the “mother of Brown Grove,” who settled there with 13 children after being freed from slavery.
Lakshmi Fjord, an anthropologist who specializes in environmental justice communities, commended the Brown Grove residents for their work to get landmark recognitions in such a short period of time.
“People spend 10 years and $100,000 to do what they’ve done in less than two years. It’s a huge accomplishment,” Fjord said.
The historic designation gave Brown Grove more defined boundary lines, including two historic churches, gravesites and the remains of a 1927 school, all of which may have made its case against proposed development projects stronger. But the Wegmans distribution center had already earned almost all of the permits needed by mid-2021. Construction on the more than 200-acre site, which includes forested wetlands, began soon after. Residents say it is already impacting local water resources and their quality of life.
Brown Grove is a relatively small area that today includes about 200 homes on rural, wooded lots. It also includes a landfill, a concrete plant, an airport, a truck stop off the nearby highway and an old gas station that some suspect wasn’t properly closed. The Wegman’s distribution center, residents say, will greatly increase truck traffic on the two-lane road that leads to it.
A lawsuit contending that Brown Grove residents should have legal standing in zoning decisions that could adversely impact them — through excess traffic, noise and pollution — has been taken up by the Virginia Supreme Court. The court heard oral arguments on the case in November.
During the call with the EPA, Samantha Beers, director of the office of communities, tribes and environmental assessment for the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region, said she would continue to convey the Brown Grove community’s concerns to other departments and to look into whether a more formal study can be conducted.
She also said she’d try to reschedule the meeting with Administrator Ortiz but that his schedule is out of her hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.